Aug. 27-- Aug. 27--A proposal that would divide Vancouver into electoral districts is shelved but not dead. City councilors may move forward with a tentative plan to put the question before voters in the 2020 general election.
If so, where and how district lines might be drawn would hinge on the findings of an as-yet unnamed advisory group tasked with examining the racial and economic demographics of Vancouver.
"We want to move forward in a baby step here to continue this conversation about districting. We're not ready for an election yet," Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle said Monday.
But even the tentative support for electoral districts is a shift from a few months ago, when the city council was unenthusiastic about the Charter Review Committee's top priority: dividing Vancouver into three equally populous parts, each of which would be represented by two city councilors decided in primary elections. General elections, the committee proposed, would still be held at-large.
The charter committee reasoned that drawing districts might coax candidates that better represent the city's historically underrepresented demographics into local races. The committee also figured that smaller districts could make it easier for candidates to coordinate a campaign, especially for those who don't necessarily have the time or resources of their retired or wealthy opponents.