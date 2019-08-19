Aug. 19-- Aug. 19--The Vancouver City Council has voted to oppose Initiative 976, a statewide ballot measure that would limit the authority of cities to collect vehicle fees.
If the initiative passes in the Nov. 5 general election, the city would lose more than half of the $9.03 million it needs annually to carry out its street funding strategy. But the losses would likely be higher than that, said Ryan Lopossa, the city's streets and transportation manager, because Vancouver would also lose out on grants for transportation projects that require a local match.
"To put things in perspective, in 2018 we garnered about $8.5 million in grant funding," Lopossa said. "We'd really lose the ability to chase those grants."
Currently, more than half of the city's annual street funding comes from its transportation benefit district, paid for by Vancouver's annual $40 vehicle license fee and totaling $4.8 million. The remaining $4.23 million in streets funds comes from utility taxes ($1.85 million), the business license surcharge ($850,000), the state gas tax ($500,000) and debt reduction service for existing transportation bonds ($1 million).
If passed, I-976 would remove the authority of Washington's local transportation districts to collect vehicle license fees. It would cap annual license fees for vehicles under 10,000 pounds at $30, unless voters in a local municipality approve an increase in a separate ballot measure.