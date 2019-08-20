Aug. 20-- Aug. 20--The Six to Sunset concert series finished its 20th year with record attendance last week, and music hasn't left the park yet.
More than 6,000 people attended the final Riverview Community Bank Six to Sunset concert on Thursday, featuring Super Diamond, according to Vancouver Special Events Manager Stacey Donovan.
"It was an extremely successful season," said Donovan. She said the Noon Rhythms summer concert series presented by the Hilton Vancouver Washington and Columbia Tech Center Sunday Sounds concert series also had good attendance all year.
Donovan said the Vancouver Farmers Market worked with Noon Rhythms this year by opening on Propstra Square during the concerts.
"It brought people together," she said. People would come for the market and experience the music, or come for the music and experience the farmers market.
"It made sense this year to have the market happen with the concert," said Erin Timmerman, the market's director of operations. "People were already coming on their lunch break."
"It was a great partnership, and I think we will probably do it again," Donovan said.
Though the Noon Rhythms series is over, the market will continue in Propstra Square from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sept. 12. The market will host a stage for musical entertainment during the events.