Aug. 29-- Aug. 29--Even though he didn't have the budget to shoot here, Nick Richey knew his writing-directing debut, "Low Low," had to be set in Vancouver, where he grew up.
Richey, a Los Angeles-based independent filmmaker, graduated from Fort Vancouver High School in 2001.
"I wanted to honor my time in Vancouver. I still have this fond connection to the city. I love going back to visit," said Richey, 36, by phone from L.A. before jetting to New York for a screening. "For me it was a personal creative choice that (the movie) had to be set there. A lot of people tried to stop me."
They warned it would be challenging to make Los Angeles look like Vancouver for his film, which centers on four young women who attended "East Vancouver High" and live in the "Fourth Plain District."
Indeed, a few palm trees made it on screen. His intention was to scrub them out in post-production, but the cost would have blown the budget.
Nonetheless, the film already has racked up honors from the Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival and the Boston International Film Festival.
The Los Angeles Times calls the film "a strong debut for Richey."
"A lot of fledgling filmmakers make autobiographical movies or lean on genre," the review states, "but 'Low Low' follows a different path, empathizing with the worries and woes of some people whose lives are rarely reflected on screen."