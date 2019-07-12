July 12-- Jul. 12--Clark County Public Health has upgraded Vancouver Lake to warning status after testing discovered elevated cyanotoxins levels at the lake. Public Health advises people to avoid direct contact with all water at Vancouver Lake.
The Vancouver Lake Regional Park will remain open, and water in park restrooms and shelters is still safe to drink, according to a Public Health news release.
Public Health has been monitoring blooms of of blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, at the lake since June 12, when the lake was placed under an advisory. Caution signs at the lake will now be replaced with warning signs.
"Cyanotoxins can be harmful to people, especially young children, and deadly for small pets to drink," the news release reads.
Public Health will continue to monitor Vancouver Lake, and take weekly water samples as long as blooms are present. When conditions change, signs will be updated.
Health officials recommend: no swimming, water skiing, paddle boarding, kayaking or canoeing; no drinking lake water; no water contact for animals; cleaning fish well and discarding organs; and avoiding areas of scum when using motorized boats.
More information can be found at the Public Health public beach website. You can report algae blooms at Public Health's website.