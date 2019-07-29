July 29-- Jul. 29--The Vancouver Mavericks and Vancouver Cardinals remained in the winner's bracket at the Senior American Legion State Championship.
On Sunday, the Mavericks won their second game 6-1 over Shadle Park at Daniels Field in Anacortes, while the Cardinals beat host Bellingham 4-3 at Sehome High School.
The Mavericks pounded out 14 hits in their win. Garrett Moen and Andrew Gilliford each went 3 for 4 with Gilliford driving in two runs. Mitchell Allison had a double and two RBI, and Dante Humble was 2 for 4 with two RBI.
The Mavericks will next face Lakeside Recovery at 7 p.m. Monday in Anacortes.
The Cardinals broke a 3-3 tie with a run in the top of the sixth inning to beat Bellingham.
A nine-pitch at-bat by Parker McNeil ended with him getting hit by that ninth pitch to lead off the sixth inning. Cooper Barnum followed with a single to left to score McNeil.
Barnum closed the game by retiring the last six Bellingham batters in order, four with strikeouts.
Barnum, Ryan Pitts and Micah Baylous combined to strikeout 10 Bellingham batters.
Tyler Howard drove in two runs for the Cardinals in a three-run first inning.
The Cardinals will next face the Kennewick Outlaws at 7 p.m. Monday at Sehome.
Twelve teams remain in the double-elimination tournament. The survivors of the Anacortes bracket and Bellingham bracket will play for the state title on Aug. 1 at Bellingham.