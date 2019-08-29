Aug. 29-- Aug. 29--Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries and its largest employee union remain at odds after months of contract negotiations.
Members of the Washington Public Employees Association -- which at the library includes 163 aides, clerks and other paraprofessional positions -- are advocating for raises they say will bring their salaries in line with those of their peers in other library systems in the region.
Dana Hoffman, chair of the bargaining unit, said the library's budget staff is prioritizing the construction and expansion of new libraries over the wellbeing of employees.
"I think they are so blinded by their desire to make pretty new libraries that they don't care who they run over to get to the new library at the end," Hoffman said.
Library officials, however, say raises at the level the bargaining unit is asking for could be unsustainable in future years.
"We want to support and pay our employees, but we also have a responsibility to the taxpayer," said Amelia Shelley, executive director of Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries. "So whatever we do has to be sustainable."
The negotiations, which have been ongoing since May of 2018, center around a 2017 salary study conducted by Minneapolis-based consulting group Pontifex. The survey, which looked at compensation for similar positions at library systems throughout the Pacific Northwest, found that employees at Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries are underpaid compared with staff in other systems.