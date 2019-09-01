Sept. 01-- Sep. 1--A 77-year-old Vancouver man has been accused of groping a severely disabled woman who was shopping with her mother at a Goodwill Outlet store in Pasco, according to press reports.
The Tri-City Herald reports that David W. Grieb was arrested on suspicion of indecent liberties, a felony, and fourth-degree assault, a gross misdemeanor, in connection with an Aug. 27 incident. He appeared in Franklin County Superior Court on Friday.
Court documents cited in the Tri-City Herald report say that Grieb rubbed the arm and grabbed the breast of the 24-year-old woman every time her mother looked away. A manager at the store reported the incident and showed police video that reportedly showed Grieb touching himself inappropriately while talking to the young woman.
Grieb spent one night in the Franklin County jail, but was released Wednesday after posting $1,500 bail, the Tri-City Herald reported. He is scheduled back in court Sept. 3.
A family member told the newspaper that the victim has cerebral palsy and is severely mentally retarded and said she is unable to communicate or "give consent for any type of touching even if she recognized what was going on."
The indecent liberties charge against Grieb states that the victim was incapable of consent by reason of being mentally incapacitated or physically helpless to have sexual contact with him. The assault charge includes the allegation of a sexual motivation, the newspaper reported.