Sept. 03-- Sep. 3--Nathan M. Hixson, 22, of Vancouver was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of reckless driving and reckless endangering after an effort by the Portland Police Bureau to combat street racing.
The patrol this weekend was primarily focused on North and Northeast Portland, resulting in 68 traffic stops, one towed vehicle and one arrest.
In another stop, the special detail officers located and seized a loaded handgun.
According to a release from the department, Portland's major crash team has been activated 45 times with 35 traffic-related fatalities within the city of Portland this year.