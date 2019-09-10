Sept. 10-- Sep. 10--Detectives say they estimate that a 51-year-old Vancouver man possessed more than 1,000 images of child pornography on his tablet, according to court records.
Douglas H. Harris appeared Monday in Clark County Superior Court to face allegations of first- and second-degree possessing depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Judge Gregory Gonzales granted Harris supervised release. He will be arraigned Sept. 17, court records show.
The case was first assigned Feb. 12 after local law enforcement received multiple tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about suspected child pornography. The tips were originally sent by Microsoft following numerous searches of child pornography on the search engine Bing, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
It was determined the user was located in Clark County, and the IP, or internet protocol, address came back to a Comcast user who attempted to upload a photo of a girl between the ages of 7 and 9 on Dec. 20, the affidavit says. Bing reported nine tips total.
According to Comcast, the IP address was assigned to Harris at his Vancouver residence, where he lives with his wife. Investigators served a search warrant there Aug. 30. Harris was home at the time and agreed to be interviewed, court records state.
Harris said he has a degree in graphic design but denied being tech savvy. He told investigators he only looks at adult pornography on the internet. "Not kids for me, kids don't do it for me," he said, according to the affidavit.
When confronted about the child pornography linked to his IP address, Harris said, "Ew, that's rough," the affidavit states. He said in the past when he was trying to view adult pornography he would "get to places you're not trying to get to, if you know what I'm saying," the court document says.
Harris denied having any nude images on his computer.
Investigators seized his and his wife's cellphones, and a computer, tablet and external hard drive from the couple's house. They found multiple images of child pornography on the tablet depicting girls between the ages of 2 and 10, and estimated there were more than 1,000 images on the tablet, the affidavit says.
In a second police interview, Harris maintained his earlier statements, court records state.