July 23-- Jul. 23--A Vancouver man arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide in connection with a fatal crash in Battle Ground appeared Tuesday morning in Clark County Superior Court.
Judge Gregory Gonzales set Daniel Scott Berry's bail at $250,000, based on the "egregious" allegations. The prosecution had asked for $100,000 bail.
Berry, 33, apparently has a history of causing car crashes and, in all instances, he never had auto insurance, according to prosecutors. Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the fatal crash.
His defense attorney said Berry would have appeared in court voluntarily and did not need to be arrested.
Berry's arrest Monday came more than two weeks after a July 8 crash at the intersection of Southwest 10th Avenue (state Highway 503) and Eaton Boulevard. John A. Christianson, 58, of Ridgefield, was injured and died later that week.
On the day of the crash, emergency crews were dispatched shortly after 8 a.m. to the intersection. A 1992 Lexus sedan, driven by Berry, and an Indian motorcycle, driven by Christianson, collided, according to police.
Witnesses said Berry was driving north on 10th Avenue and failed to stop at the red light at Eaton Boulevard. Christianson, who was traveling east on Eaton Boulevard, was struck by Berry's car, the news release said. Debris also struck two nearby vehicles.
Berry, who was alone in the car, did not report any injuries. He remained on scene and was cooperative with investigators, the news release said.
Following the crash, Christianson was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. On July 10, he was taken off life support and "his desire was fulfilled to help others through organ donation," Christianson's family said in an email.
Christianson was a longtime Clark County resident and worked as director of engineering and operations at Trail Tech, a Polaris subsidiary in Battle Ground, according to his family. He was riding to work at the time of the crash.