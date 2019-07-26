July 26-- Jul. 26--A Vancouver man was injured Wednesday in southwest Minnesota when his tractor-trailer collided with a BNSF Railway train.
The crash occurred after 4 p.m. as Travis Claypoole was driving a 2019 Peterbilt west on U.S. Highway 23 in a rural area, according to a Pipestone County Sheriff's Office news release.
The Peterbilt was pulling an oversized load containing a base section for a wind tower when it collided with the southbound train.
Claypoole was taken to Pipestone County Medical Center, according to the release. He was treated and released, according to the Pipestone County Star. No other injuries were reported.
Claypoole was cited for failing to yield to a train at a marked crossing, according to the release.
The tractor-trailer and tower base sustained severe damage, the release says. The train and tracks sustained moderate damage.