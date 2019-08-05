Aug. 05-- Aug. 5--A Vancouver man was injured Sunday afternoon on state Highway 500 after turning and striking another car.
Jerry L. Calvert, 77, was driving at 3:10 p.m. when he turned left from Northeast 162nd Avenue (state Highway 500) onto Northeast 78th Street in a red 2018 Chevy Equinox, according to a Washington State Patrol press memo. Calvert struck an eastbound silver 2004 Nissan Xterra driven by Emily J. Brewer, 23 of Vancouver, the memo said.
Calvert was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, while Brewer was not injured, according to the memo. Calvert was released from the hospital later in the day, according to a spokeswoman. Both cars were totaled and towed from the scene.
Calvert was cited for failure to yield, according to the memo.