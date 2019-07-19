July 19-- Jul. 19--A Vancouver man was taken to a hospital after the vehicle he was driving slid under a semitruck Wednesday afternoon near Longview.
The crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on state Highway 4, about 7 miles west of Longview.
A green Kenworth semitruck with a loaded log trailer was stopped facing south on Abernathy Creek Road at the highway, according to a Washington State Patrol crash memo. When the truck turned left, it struck a 2015 black Toyota Camry traveling west, causing it to slide under the semi.
Benjamin B. Ortega, 53, was taken to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center; his condition was not immediately available. The truck driver, identified as Todd J. Harmsen, 49, of Washougal, was cited for failure to yield, according to the crash memo.