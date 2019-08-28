Aug. 28-- Aug. 28--A Vancouver man who injured a Vancouver police corporal after ramming his patrol vehicle in January 2018 was sentenced Monday to nearly 2 1/2 years in prison.
Robert Leroy Legg, 38, pleaded guilty to attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and fourth-degree assault. Prior to a plea deal with prosecutors, Legg faced charges of second-degree assault, possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude.
Around 9:15 p.m. Jan. 21, 2018, police responded for a vehicle confirmed to have been stolen out of Oregon. Vancouver police Cpl. Jeremy Free located the white Toyota Yaris as it turned into the Marketplace Apartments, 2900 General Anderson Ave. Legg accelerated toward the patrol vehicle, striking it with enough force to disable it and injure Free, according to an affidavit of probable cause
Legg then sped off, drove on the wrong side of the road and ran red lights as police pursued, according to the affidavit. When the chase crossed the Interstate 205 Bridge into Portland, officers from Clackamas County, Ore., Portland and West Linn, Ore., took over the pursuit. Legg was arrested after crashing the Toyota.
Legg served a 22-month sentence in the Oregon State Penitentiary after he was convicted in Clackamas County of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude police and recklessly endangering another person, court records show. He was extradited on a warrant to Clark County, where he was charged in May.