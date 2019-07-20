July 20-- Jul. 20--A Vancouver man affiliated with far-right groups organizing in the Northwest pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and was sentenced to eight days in jail, among other conditions, Multnomah County, Ore., District Attorney Rod Underhill announced Friday.
Donovan Flippo, 24, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault stemming from the June 8, 2018, attack on a man in northeast Portland. Tusitala "Tiny" Toese, 22, was also charged in connection with the incident but has avoided arrest by remaining in American Samoa, according to Portland Mercury.
Both men have been involved with Patriot Prayer and the Proud Boys, two far-right groups whose rallies in Portland and elsewhere have led to counterprotests and often escalated into violence.
In addition to jail, Flippo received 24 months of probation -- during which he is not to participate in any mass demonstrations (50 or more participants) in Multnomah County -- and 40 hours of community service, which must be completed within six months, a news release from the district attorney's office states. He is also not allowed to have contact with the victim. If Flippo violates his probation, he could be sentenced to up to a year in jail.
"This case is about holding people accountable who commit crimes, and I believe this sentence will do that," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Nathan Vasquez, who prosecuted this case. "This sentence is appropriate when you look at other similarly situated individuals, which is something we must consider when reviewing, issuing and resolving any case."
The criminal investigation began July 12, 2018, after the victim reported to the Portland Police Bureau that he was assaulted four days prior at the intersection of Northeast 12th Avenue and Northeast Broadway in Portland. He was crossing south on 12th Avenue and saw a truck stopped at the red light. The truck, in which Flippo was a passenger, was headed west on Broadway, the news release says.
Occupants in the truck started shouting politically-based comments, the victim told police, and he recognized Flippo as someone who attends political demonstrations in Portland. The victim yelled back, prompting Flippo to exit the truck. A brief verbal altercation ensued that resulted in the victim being physically assaulted. The victim received multiple stitches to his lip and was treated for a concussion, according to the press release.