Aug. 17-- Aug. 17--Vancouver company Axehead appears to have closed its Vancouver storefront. "For lease" signs are posted in the front windows, although there's still merchandise visible on the shelves and displays inside.
The company, which sells custom handcrafted products along with embroidery and printing services, landed in hot water in Vancouver's social media circles three weeks ago after it posted a photo on Instagram that appeared to endorse the use of an anti-gay slur.
The post showed Axehead owner Randy Larson posing for a picture with two people who the caption identified as visitors to Axehead's second storefront location in Whitefish, Mont., which opened earlier this year.
One of the visitors was wearing a red T-shirt with an image of Cuban revolutionary figure Che Guevara accompanied by printed text reading "SOCIALISM IS FOR F*GS," and Larson could be seen smiling and pointing at the front of the shirt.
Several Vancouver residents began circulating screenshots of the post on social media and urging fellow users to avoid shopping at Axehead. The store received a large influx of negative reviews on Google Maps and Facebook, and the online spat was exacerbated when Larson repeatedly insulted one of the initial review writers in a combative reply post.