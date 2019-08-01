Aug. 01-- Aug. 1--A Vancouver man was killed Wednesday morning when he was run over by his tractor-trailer as he tried to repair it on the shoulder of Interstate 5 in Tacoma, according to Washington State Patrol.
Steven D. Harshman, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene along northbound I-5, north of Pacific Avenue at Milepost 133, a WSP crash memo states.
The orange 2009 International tractor-trailer pulled over shortly after 8 a.m. on the right shoulder. Witnesses said the driver was outside and appeared to be making repairs to the rig when it started to roll, Trooper Johnna Batiste said in a tweet.
A passerby hopped into the truck to stop it from rolling into traffic, according to The News Tribune in Tacoma.
Troopers are investigating the incident, according to The News Tribune, and trying to determine if anything was wrong with the tractor-trailer.
Two lanes of northbound I-5 were blocked for about 1 1/2 hours.