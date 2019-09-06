Sept. 06-- Sep. 6--A coroner in Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada says a 21-year-old Vancouver woman died Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash east of Haines Junction.
According to a news release from the Yukon Coroner's Service, Daria Gladkov and her husband were traveling from Washington to Alaska when they crashed.
The crash happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. on the Alaska Highway, about 200 miles from the Alcan Port of Entry. The couple's Nissan Titan pickup left the highway and rolled as it crossed a ditch, according to the coroner's service.
Both occupants suffered serious injuries and were taken to a hospital. Gladkov died before reaching the hospital, according to the coroner. The news release does not indicate who was driving the truck.
Canadian law enforcement and the coroner are continuing to investigate the crash.