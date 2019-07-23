July 23-- Jul. 23--For its sixth iteration, Spokane's VegFest Healthy Living Expo on Saturday will feature a vegan bodybuilder and DJ.
Sponsored by the Inland Northwest Vegan Society, or InVeg, the event at Spokane Community College from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. will feature vegan food trucks, live music and exhibitors teaching everything from healthy living to animal- and eco-friendly cooking and eating.
Spokane Community College is located at 1810 N. Greene St. InVeg, founded by vegan activist Joshua Meckel, is a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness on the benefits of a plant-based diet.
In past years, the annual event has drawn thousands of visitors, many of them omnivores. Meckel, in a 2015 interview with The Spokesman-Review, said overall, people were curious and willing to give a plant-based diet a try.
This year's speakers are Torre Washington, a vegan bodybuilder; Dr. Pamela Furguson, a Vancouver, British Columbia-based dietitian who teaches about plant-based diets; and vegan DJ Grey, who will will talk about "busting top vegan myths," according to InVeg's website.
For more information about InVeg or its event, visit inveg.org, or contact the organization by email at info@inveg.org.