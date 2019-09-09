Sept. 09-- Sep. 9--A 58-year-old Vancouver man appeared Monday morning in Clark County Superior Court to face allegations stemming from a fatal hit-and-run crash Thursday in east Vancouver.
Dennis D. Bogle was booked Friday into the Clark County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide, hit-and-run resulting in death and third-degree driving with a suspended or revoked license after a day of investigation and requests from police to help identify a suspect.
Judge Gregory Gonzales set bail in Bogle's case at $150,000. That's $50,000 less than Senior Deputy Prosecutor Kasey Vu requested.
Vu noted that Bogle's criminal history includes convictions for possession of methamphetamine, attempted theft and two bail jumps. The prosecutor also said Bogle admitted to detectives that he has not had a valid driver's license for more than 12 years or vehicle insurance for around five years.
A court-appointed defense attorney said Bogle was driving his truck in a dark alley and was unaware he had hit someone.
Bogle was arrested at his home near Northeast Nancy Road and Southeast 10th Street, where officers also seized his Dodge pickup as evidence.
The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim Monday as Huong Nguyen, 58, of Portland. The medical examiner found Nguyen died from multiple blunt force injuries as a result of a motor vehicle versus pedestrian crash.
"(Nguyen) was struck and run over by a motor vehicle," the medical examiner said.
The hit-and-run was reported to police at 8:51 p.m. Thursday. Officers responded to a parking lot in the 500 block of Southeast Chkalov Drive, where they found an injured woman lying on the ground. The driver fled the scene.
An investigation by the Vancouver Police Department Traffic Unit found Nguyen was struck by a dark green 2001 Dodge Ram flatbed pickup. Bogle was subsequently identified as the suspect.
This story will be updated.