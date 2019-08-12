BOGOTA, Colombia _ Venezuela's Constituent Assembly was holding an unscheduled meeting on Monday, with the opposition warning that it was preparing to announce the dissolution of the opposition-controlled National Assembly.
The warning was given by opposition leader Juan Guaido, who said in a video published Sunday that President Nicolas Maduro's government was planning to call early elections and dissolve parliament.
"If ... they do what are planning to do, we shall have a new phase of greater conflict," Guaido said in the video, which was published on Twitter.
Constituent Assembly President Diosdado Cabello confirmed on Sunday that the assembly was holding a "session for peace."
Created in 2017, the pro-Maduro Constituent Assembly has sidelined the National Assembly, the main bastion of the opposition, which is headed by Guaido. Parliamentary elections are not due before late 2020.
Guaido also said that the government was preparing to "massively persecute" lawmakers in the National Assembly by stripping them of their parliamentary immunity.
The authorities have already lifted the immunity of more than a dozen legislators in that body. The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Constituent Assembly to lift the immunity of two more lawmakers on charges including treason, daily El Nacional reported.
"The vermin little Juan and his gang are very anxious, they can't stand pressure, they worry about whether we are going to dissolve parliament, about whether we are going to call early elections, about whether we are going to strip 25 lawmakers of their immunity, stop being so nervous," Cabello tweeted on Monday.
The Constituent Assembly meeting followed new sanctions announced last week by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, which froze the assets of the Venezuelan government.
Maduro is engaged in a power struggle with Guaido, who declared himself interim president in January and is backed by dozens of countries.
