Here's the awards-season value of the Venice International Film Festival in two easy words: "Marriage Story." Thanks to the festival, now I know the name of one of the year's highlights.
As the end credits rolled on the 8:30 a.m. Thursday world premiere screening of writer-director Noah Baumbach's superb new film, starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in career-best performances, you could feel it. The movie worked. The funny parts worked, and the serious parts stuck. Its blend of comedy and drama, of riotously funny segments and lacerating verbal arias, was virtually miraculous. One monologue, delivered by a canny divorce attorney played by Laura Dern (a cinch for a supporting actress Oscar nomination; Driver and Johansson are cinches in the lead categories) provoked spontaneous applause. This was not the dress-up opening-night crowd. This was the bleary-eyed press and industry crowd.
And now, "Marriage Story" hits every other major stop on the fall festival circuit, en route to the Oscars early next year. Telluride, in Colorado, later this week. Then Toronto the week after that. Then New York a couple of weeks later.
Following last year's "Roma" strategy," Baumbach's film opens theatrically Nov. 6, with Netflix streaming beginning Dec. 6.
The awards-season value of Venice is simple. If a movie's good, and starts here, the festival on the Lido across the lagoon from Venice proper looks like it knows what it's doing.
In the first scene of "Marriage Story" the marriage has already tipped into the red zone. A mediator has instructed Los Angeles native Nicole (Johansson) and New York-devoted theater director Charlie (Driver) to write detailed lists of what they love, or used to love, about each other. We learn a lot about these characters through this common, straightforward device. And through these characters, and we learn soon enough that this will be a story also involving the couple's 8-year-old son, Henry (Azhy Robertson), the riddles of how people fall together as well as fall away are illuminated.
For now it's enough to say that Baumbach has deftly avoided "Kramer vs. Kramer" deck-stacking (we were never really supposed to care about Meryl Streep's side of the story). He seems newly energized behind the camera, and in the editing room, shaping the scenes with editor Jennifer Lame to surprising rhythms throughout "Marriage Story."
The film's ringer of a scene arrives late in a long legal battle (Dern, Alan Alda and Ray Liotta offer three pricelessly contrasting portrayals of divorce-hardened lawyers) between Nicole and Charlie. The soon-to-be-ex's have done pretty well keeping it civil, if cool, up until the scene in question. Then, in the venal, vitriolic spirit of August Strindberg (never mind that piker Ingmar Bergman), things get extraordinarily ugly.
It's a remarkable scene that took two days to film, Baumbach acknowledged in the post-screening press conference Thursday.
"To have these two actors completely lose themselves at the same time they remained in absolute control _ that was such a privilege and so exciting," he said. "It was also harrowing. It was hard. We'd have to stop, they'd go to their (dressing) rooms, I'd walk around the block ... and when I was in the editing room, Jen (editor Lame) and I would just have to stop watching, after take after take after take."
But, he said, "in many ways it was the most rewarding experience I've ever had as a director."
Baumbach, whose 2013 divorce from actress Jennifer Jason Leigh surely informed the screenplay every which way, first met with Johansson about the project at a point when Johansson was going through her own divorce. Baumbach had no idea at the time. But as Johansson said Thursday, the project "felt sort of fated, in a way. It was a really cathartic experience. And it came at just the right time."
For his part Driver simply added: "I was lucky I got to say the things I got to say, and that Scarlett was my scene partner."
