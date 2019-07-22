VERA KERNS
Peshastin, WA
Vera Kerns passed away peacefully, at the age of 94, on Monday, July 8, 2019, in Vancouver, WA. She was born on August 6, 1924, in Sheffield, England, to Horace and Florence Brown. She was raised and schooled in Stocksbridge, England, earning a degree in stenography.
During World War II, Vera met US Army air-corps Sargent Lawrence Kerns, at a local dance club and they were married later that year. Larry and Vera were married 63 years until Larry’s death in 2006.
Vera was employed by Seattle First Bank at the Leavenworth, WA, branch for 15 years, where she retired as assistant manager. After she and Larry retired, they traveled the US, Europe, China, and were “snowbirds”, wintering in Florence, AZ, for 20 years. After they were through traveling, they spent their later years in the Wenatchee Valley.
Vera is survived by her daughter, Linda (Joe) Nelson, Vancouver, WA; son, Mike (Jane) Kerns, Cashmere, WA; grandchildren: Jennifer (Steve) Lewis, Brett (Jenna) Nelson, Adam (Stacey), Jacob, and Lucas Kerns; great-grandchildren: Kiley and Grant Lewis, Malina Nelson, Oliver, Teagan, Harper, and Skylar Kerns.
A family gathering will be scheduled later. Memorials may be made to the Monitor Methodist Church, Monitor, WA.