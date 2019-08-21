Spirit of Sharing is a nonprofit that provides emergency assistance to military families during the holidays and other times during the year, as needed. As both a veteran and military spouse, Rachel Walker has a special connection to their work, which is why she's continued working as an administrator for the organization, handling everything from the website to volunteers, to coordinating with donors, to interviewing the families in need and more.
"Craig's father was a pilot in the Army Air Corps and the Air Force, and fought during World War II and Korea, so Craig and his sisters grew up understanding the life of a military family," she says of the organization's founder, Craig Campbell, who declined to be interviewed. And the siblings have "the utmost respect and appreciation for our service members and wanted to find a way to give back. Thus, the creation of Spirit of Sharing."
Walker, 42, lives in Oceanside with her husband, Charles, and has three sons. She's also a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, and property and asset manager for a real estate company. She took some time to talk about her work at Spirit of Sharing and understanding firsthand the needs of a military family.
Q: Spirit of Sharing provides emergency-based assistance. How do you define what qualifies as "emergency-based assistance"?
A: Emergency-based assistance is any help that is considered dire or a necessity for a family: food; diapers; basic household items; medical supplies for a special needs family member; help with transportation needs, when possible, if a family only has one vehicle or is having to take a special needs family member to multiple appointments; help with rent or utility bills, depending on the circumstances; etc.
Q: How do families go about receiving support from your organization? What's the process for a family to get help from SOS if they're experiencing an emergency and need assistance?
A: Families can nominate themselves on our website or reach out to us directly via email, phone, or through our Facebook page. The important thing is that they reach out!
The process for getting help is to arrange for the family to come into our office and explain their situation and their overall circumstances. Once we understand the situation and the need, we will do our best to assist them if it's within our realm to do so, and we have the necessary funds or resources needed to do so. Often, if we believe the family needs additional help with budgeting or education, we will refer them to other organizations provide that type of assistance.
Q: Tell us about your annual Holiday Adoption program.
A: The Holiday Adoption program was started in 2000 when the Campbell family wanted to help a military family for the holidays. That was the start of the concept of forming a charity so that they could do more for more military families in their community during the holidays. After becoming a nonprofit, the program has continued to grow and has been able to help more than 300 military families during the holidays.
Some donors prefer to make monetary donations to us, which are always needed since we depend solely on donations to do the work that we do. This allows us to "adopt" military families and provide them with gifts for the children; something special for mom and dad, such as a dinner or movie gift card; and help with grocery gift cards to assist with their holiday meals, and for extra groceries while the kids are out of school for the holidays.
Other donors prefer to be more hands-on, so we put them through a vetting process and then they can then choose to adopt one or more military families where we provide them with the family's wish list and then the donor provides a minimum of two gifts per military child, the dinner/movie gift cards for mom and dad, and help with grocery gift cards. Often times, these donors go so far above and beyond that it amazes me. Others do as much as they can, and we work with them to supply anything to the families that the donor may not be able to. Some donors want to interact with the families, and we take that request very seriously because our priority is always to ensure that we keep the military families' pride and privacy intact. However, over the years, we have made some face-to-face adoptions possible that have created lasting friendships between the families and the adopters. This program is definitely our favorite and one of the most rewarding things I have ever been a part of.
What I love about Oceanside ...
What's there not to love about Oceanside? It's a quaint city that's growing every day. The beach is beautiful, the community is tight, they support the military community around them.
Q: You were in the Marine Corps? How long did you serve (what were the specific years of your service)? What was your rank? What was your job in the Corps? Why did you leave (or did you retire)?
A: I served in the Marines for four years on active duty and four years in the reserves, starting in 1998. I started out as a bulk fuel specialist, but as soon as the officers in my command learned of my administrative skills, I was urged to move into that field and became the administrative chief for a headquarters and service battalion in the 7th Engineer Support Battalion at Camp Pendleton. From there, I made a lateral move into the legal administration field for my last year of active duty. I chose to leave active duty shortly after my first son was born. I realized then that I wanted to be able to focus more on being a mother and providing a stable home and environment for my son.
Q: As someone who was in the military with a spouse also in the military, are these kinds of needs for emergency assistance familiar to you? Did you experience any similar need of assistance? If so, do you mind sharing what some of those times were like?
A: Yes, a military family is always on a very tight budget. The military's pay is stable and dependable, but when you break it down by the hours these service members work, it's literally pennies per hour. Then, add to that the cost of living in San Diego County being among the highest in the state, it makes it even harder for a young, lower-ranking military family that usually averages only one income. If the spouse isn't from California and the family has one or more small children at home, it makes it difficult for that other spouse to find a job that will justify paying for childcare and still bringing home some money at the end of the day.
We struggled very early on, just as any other military family does, but as my husband picked up rank and I secured a decent job, it made things a little easier. Still, we are definitely no stranger to needing help from food banks, back-to-school programs, and help during the holidays.
We absolutely needed assistance. Just having one child at the time, it was hard to make ends meet. Then, throw in an unforeseen event like a high electricity bill or a car breaking down, and that threw our entire budget off for months at a time, sometimes. We had to save every single dollar allotted to bills, gas, food, childcare, etc. There was no wiggle room.
Q: What's been challenging about your work at Spirit of Sharing?
A: The challenging part is not being able to assist everyone with every request. As I mentioned, sometimes the need is too great or outside of our scope, or the funding to address the request is not there. That is heart-wrenching, but it's also why we try to network with other organizations so that if we are not able to assist a family for whatever reason, we do our best to find someone who can.
Q: What's been rewarding about it?
A: Everything.
Q: What has it taught you about yourself?
A: That I am a piece in a big puzzle and if I do my part, then the puzzle comes together quicker. We are all linked, we are all family, and the support, bonds, and friendships are what mean the most. If we all do our part, then the circle of giving continues and the world is a better place at the end of the day.
Q: What is the best advice you've ever received?
A: Always listen to your heart and lead with your head.
Q: What is one thing people would be surprised to find out about you?
A: Hmmm, that's a hard one because those that know me, know that I am an open book.
Q: Describe your ideal San Diego weekend.
A: My ideal San Diego weekend is spending time with my husband and kids at the beach, enjoying the beautiful weather and water, and relaxing at home with our dog, Nova, and playing in my yard.
