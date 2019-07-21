July 21-- Jul. 21--More than $1,300 collected through Veterans of Foreign Wars Grant Farmer Post 992's annual Buddy Poppy/membership drive will go into the Veterans Relief Fund to aid veterans.
A number of members were cited for having contributed to the success of this event, according to the VFW newsletter.
Located at 102 N. Colville St., the VFW is led by Commander Trina Parrish.
The group recognized first responders during an appreciation dinner in mid-May:
Walla Walla County Sheriff's Department: Brandi Zimmerman and Detective Sergeant Mike Good.
Walla Walla Police Department: Crime Prevention Specialist Vicki Ruley.
Walla Walla Fire Department District 4: Chris Hanson, Derek Ruffcorn.
Walla Walla Fire Department: Chief Bob Yancey, Lt. Shawn Ongers and Firefighter/Paramedic Josh Wilbur.
College Place Police Department: Amy Belknap and Officers Brian Fortin and Daniel Watkins.
College Place Fire Department: Jason James, Ally Newton.
Walla Walla County Corrections: Corrections Officers Tim "Fred" Moro and Justin Aeschliman, and Corrections Officer Sgt. Chris Scarr.
For more about VFW, call the Post at 509-525-1310.
Etcetera appears in daily and Sunday editions. Annie Charnley Eveland can be reached at annieeveland@wwub.com or afternoons at 526-8313.