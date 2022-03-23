Justyn Workman of Graham, relaxes with his family at Lincoln Rock State Park in April 2021. It was their first time camping at Lincoln Rock, he said. The family normally camps a half dozen times throughout the year.
Most state-managed campgrounds will be open for the 2022 camping season. Some sites may still be closed because of COVID-19 restrictions, so make sure to call ahead and check if your intended destination is open.
Wenatchee area
Daroga State Park: 24 miles north of Wenatchee on Highway 97.
Lincoln Rock State Park: 10 miles north of Wenatchee on Highway 2/97.
Wenatchee Confluence State Park: Confluence of Columbia and Wenatchee rivers
Silver Falls Campground: 30 miles from Entiat on Entiat River Road
Leavenworth area
Eightmile Campground: One of several U.S. Forest Service campgrounds up Icicle Road
Lake Wenatchee State Park: 18 miles northwest of Leavenworth off of Highway 2
Lake Chelan area
Lake Chelan State Park: Nine miles west of Chelan on the south shore.
Twenty-Five Mile Creek State Park: 20 miles west of Chelan on the south shore.
Okanogan County
Alta Lake State Park: Four miles southwest of Pateros on Highway 153.
Early Winters Campground: 15 miles northwest of Winthrop on Highway 20, it’s one of many in the Winthrop area.
Poplar Flat: 20 miles northwest of Twisp on Twisp River off of U.S. Forest Service Road 44, one of many near Twisp.
Grant County
Potholes State Park: 17 miles southwest of Moses Lake on Highway 262.
Steamboat Rock State Park: 22 miles north of Coulee City on Highway 155.
Sun Lakes-Dry Falls State Park: seven miles southwest of Coulee City on Highway 17.
Ginko/Wanapum State Park: Near Vantage on the west bank of the Columbia River near Grant County, but technically in Kittitas County.
