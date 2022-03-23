Purchase Access

Kids swing on a hammock while camping with their families at Eightmile Campground along Icicle Creek Road near Leavenworth on Memorial Day weekend 2021. 

Most state-managed campgrounds will be open for the 2022 camping season. Some sites may still be closed because of COVID-19 restrictions, so make sure to call ahead and check if your intended destination is open.

Wenatchee area

Best friends Claire Furtwangler, 4, at left and Lucia Pedersen, 5, talk and enjoy some Popsicles while camping with their families.

Daroga State Park: 24 miles north of Wenatchee on Highway 97.

Lincoln Rock State Park: 10 miles north of Wenatchee on Highway 2/97.

Wenatchee Confluence State Park: Confluence of Columbia and Wenatchee rivers

Silver Falls Campground: 30 miles from Entiat on Entiat River Road

Dan Tarleton of Bellevue grills burgers for his friends while camping at Upper Johnny Creek Campground off Icicle Creek Road near Leavenworth during Memorial Day weekend 2021.

Leavenworth area

Eightmile Campground: One of several U.S. Forest Service campgrounds up Icicle Road

Lake Wenatchee State Park: 18 miles northwest of Leavenworth off of Highway 2

Lake Chelan area

Lake Chelan State Park: Nine miles west of Chelan on the south shore.

Twenty-Five Mile Creek State Park: 20 miles west of Chelan on the south shore.

Okanogan County

Alta Lake State Park: Four miles southwest of Pateros on Highway 153.

Early Winters Campground: 15 miles northwest of Winthrop on Highway 20, it’s one of many in the Winthrop area.

Poplar Flat: 20 miles northwest of Twisp on Twisp River off of U.S. Forest Service Road 44, one of many near Twisp.

Grant County

Potholes State Park: 17 miles southwest of Moses Lake on Highway 262.

Steamboat Rock State Park: 22 miles north of Coulee City on Highway 155.

Sun Lakes-Dry Falls State Park: seven miles southwest of Coulee City on Highway 17.

Ginko/Wanapum State Park: Near Vantage on the west bank of the Columbia River near Grant County, but technically in Kittitas County.

Justyn Workman of Graham, relaxes with his family at Lincoln Rock State Park in April 2021. It was their first time camping at Lincoln Rock, he said. The family normally camps a half dozen times throughout the year.


