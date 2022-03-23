L-Bow the Clown performs a fire show at the 2021 Cashmere Founders’ Days Parade. The event honoring Cashmere's history, held on the last Saturday of June each year, is one of Cashmere’s largest annual celebrations.
Michael McClure, 8, and his parents Travis and Danielle look around the 9/11 Spirit of America Memorial at Cashmere's Riverside Park during 2021's 20th annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. The twin granite towers they are standing next to have the names of each person who perished in New York City on 9/11/2001.
Water spray from a passing fire truck brings a welcome opportunity to cool off during the 2021 Cashmere Founders’ Days Parade that saw record, triple-digit temperatures. The event honoring Cashmere's history is held on the last Saturday of June each year.
Partway between Wenatchee and Leavenworth, tucked between orchards and towering pines, is the charming, riverside town of Cashmere. With a quaint downtown that's as sweet as its signature candy shop, Cashmere is a must-see.
Spend some time in the trees and sunlight, riding the white waters of the Wenatchee River, zooming down Devil’s Gulch — known as one of the best mountain biking trails in the state — or hiking one of the many trails just outside of town.
Afterward, you can check out one of Cashmere’s many antique stores or take a tour (and snag some samples) at the Aplets & Cotlets candy factory. You can also catch the Chelan County Fair and the Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival when they come through town.
At the Cashmere Museum & Pioneer Village, you can find one of the finest collections of Native American and archaeological artifacts in the Northwest. The Pioneer Village — a small section of land with 20 original pioneer buildings filled with authentic furniture and tools — is worth the trip on its own.
Looking for more? Don’t forget to take time to walk downtown or check out the 9/11 Spirit of America Memorial at Riverside Park.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.