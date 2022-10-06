A desert landscape full of deep coulees, wide rivers and volcanic buttes, Grant County has the kind of rugged beauty you might expect to find in an old western. It is a different kind of beauty — where broad swaths of blue sky replace the tree-lined horizons of the Cascades.
Quincy
Cheap hydro power has made Quincy a computer-farm capital. Microsoft, Yahoo, Dell, Intuit and others call Quincy home and are stacking servers next to long-time food-processors. At nearby Crescent Bar, snow can be scarce, so winter's often short and the recreation season long. Lakes fill with melting ice runoff and seeping irrigation water.
Soap Lake
The lakeside city has been a popular tourist destination for decades because the high mineral content in the lake is said to have healing properties. These healing properties harken back to Soap Lake's heyday as a well-known resort and health spa in the early 1900s.
Ephrata
Ephrata is home to the Grant County Courthouse and headquarters for the Grant County PUD, which operates two Columbia River dams: Priest Rapids and Wanapum.
Moses Lake
A city of about 21,000 on Interstate 90, Moses Lake is the largest city in the Columbia Basin. It serves as Grant County's primary hub for shopping, restaurants and many cultural and outdoor activities.
The Feathers
You don't have to be a rock-climber to experience vertigo from The Feathers. Just stand at the base of this spread of six-story high basalt columns and look up. Notice the tiny helmeted figures clinging for their lives by finger-and toe-tips. The rumor is they're having fun. One of the state's most popular rock-climbing sites, The Feathers stands just west of George near the rim of Frenchman Coulee — a wide, high-walled gouge scoured clean by ancient floods. This breathtaking combination — columns thrusting skyward, basalt cliffs zig-zagging into deep canyon — has to be one of Eastern Washington's grandest sights.
