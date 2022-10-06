FTSG_5096795162_ALookFromAbove.jpg
Buy Now

Fourth-graders from Washington Elementary School look down on other students from a skylight — through a circling salmon mobile — at the new Discovery Center at Rocky Reach Dam just north of Wenatchee during the River of Power field trip in May.

North Central Washington has no shortage of dams. It's thanks to these man-made marvels — and the power they produce — that the region has some of the cheapest power in the country. But dams are more than just the source of hydroelectric power — they are a center for learning as well.  

Somehow oddly breathtaking, dams are the perfect place to indulge your inner science nerd and learn about hydroelectric power, riparian and lotic ecosystems and fish biology. Not interested in all the facts and figures? Check out a dam to stroll waterfront paths, watch fish in their natural habit, or gaze in wonder at the powerful, roaring water.

Rock Island Dam

Rock Island Dam, shown in this photo from 2014, has a dramatic setting along Highway 28, but no visitors center or public access. 


Pete O'Cain: 664-7152

ocain@wenatcherworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?