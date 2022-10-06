Fourth-graders from Washington Elementary School look down on other students from a skylight — through a circling salmon mobile — at the new Discovery Center at Rocky Reach Dam just north of Wenatchee during the River of Power field trip in May.
North Central Washington has no shortage of dams. It's thanks to these man-made marvels — and the power they produce — that the region has some of the cheapest power in the country. But dams are more than just the source of hydroelectric power — they are a center for learning as well.
Somehow oddly breathtaking, dams are the perfect place to indulge your inner science nerd and learn about hydroelectric power, riparian and lotic ecosystems and fish biology. Not interested in all the facts and figures? Check out a dam to stroll waterfront paths, watch fish in their natural habit, or gaze in wonder at the powerful, roaring water.
Rocky Reach Dam, seven miles north of Wenatchee on Highway 97A, is a publicly-owned dam operated by the Chelan County PUD. The Visitor Center is open through late October and there’s a fish-viewing room.
Grand Coulee Dam, located 58 miles northeast of Ephrata on Highway 155, is the largest hydroelectric dam in the U.S. The dam is operated by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and offers year round tours of the facility.
Chief Joseph Dam, near Bridgeport, is the second-largest hydropower-producing dam in the United States. It puts out enough electricity to power all of Seattle.
Info: Facebook
Behind the dam is 51-mile-long Rufus Woods Lake.
Lake Chelan Dam is at the base of the lake in the city of Chelan. Operated by the Chelan County PUD. The dam is not open to the public but check out the waterfront’s meandering paths from downtown that will get you near the dam.
Wanapum Dam, operated by the Grant County PUD, is on the Columbia River six miles downstream of Vantage. The Visitor Center is open weekends during the fall and winter.
Wells Dam, 50 miles north of Wenatchee off Highway 97, is operated by Douglas County PUD.
Rock Island Dam, 12 miles downstream from Wenatchee, was the first dam to span the Columbia River and is operated by the Chelan County PUD. The dam has no visitor center and is not open to the public.
Priest Rapids Dam, operated by the Grant County PUD, is on the Columbia River 24 miles south of Vantage. The dam is not open to the public. Wanapum Heritage Center opened in 2015 at the dam. More info: (509) 766-3461 and wanapum.org.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone