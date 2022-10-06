Whether you are new to the sport or a seasoned ski bum, downhill skiing is the perfect way to explore the wilderness of North Central Washington.
The slopes in this area have a little something for everyone. Plus, after you’ve grown tired from a day of hitting the slopes, you can warm-up in front of the fire with a snack or some hot chocolate at a nearby ski lodge.
Badger Mountain Ski Area
Waterville
On the hill: The nonprofit, volunteer-run family facility has three lift options — two rope tows and a "A" Hill T-bar — with other trails branching from those main runs. Other amenities include a fireplace lodge and Lions Kitchen for snacks and equipment rentals. Info:skibadgermt.com.
Echo Valley Ski Area
Chelan
On the hill: Beginner-to-expert groomed ski and snowboard runs on 70 acres of terrain on a 3,000-foot hill. Skiers have a choice of Poma lift or three rope tows. Other amenities at this volunteer-run facility include a tubing hill, fireplace lodge and eatery, ski school and equipment sales and rentals. Info: skiechovalley.com.
Leavenworth Ski Hill
Leavenworth
On the hill: Two alpine runs with rope tows, 16 miles of Nordic trails (some lighted at night) in four separate areas around Leavenworth, tubing hill, snowshoe trails, private and group lessons on weekends, vintage lodge available for rent. The Leavenworth hill also has the only ski jump facility on the west coast. Info: skileavenworth.com.
Loup Loup Ski Bowl
Twisp
On the hill: Ten runs on 300 acres ofer 1,240 vertical feet of skiing on Little Buck Mountain. The hill provides one quad chairlift, one Poma lift and a beginner rope tow. Other amenities include a terrain park, tubing hill, ski and snowboard school, equipment rentals and sales and a rustic day lodge — The Wolf Den — with a rock fireplace and concessions. Info: skitheloup.com.
Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort
Wenatchee
On the hill: Thirty-six designated trails lacing a 2,000-acre basin on a 6,820-foot mountain, with lodge, restaurant, mid-hill cafe, lessons, sales and rentals, childcare and more. Snow-making is a top priority. Info: missionridge.com.
Sitzmark Ski Area
Northeast of Tonasket
On the hill: This family-oriented hill touts lots of sun, short lift lines and low ticket prices for its 10 runs on 80 acres of terrain. Available are all kinds of skiing — telemark, snowblading, snowboarding and cross-country — along with ski school, equipment sales and rentals and a day lodge with lunch counter and warming stove and fireplace.
Stevens Pass Resort
West of Leavenworth
On the hill: More than 50 major runs highlight offerings on Stevens Pass' 1,125 acres of skiable terrain on two mountains that top out at 5,600 feet. Three lodges, five eateries, retail shops, ski and snowboard school, sales and rentals, lockers and equipment-check facilities, Nordic and snowshoe trails and more. Info: stevenspass.com.
