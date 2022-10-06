211221-newslocal-torchlights 01.JPG
Buy Now

About 20 skiers and snowboarders carry flares while coming down a run at Mission Ridge Ski & Snowboard Resort.

Whether you are new to the sport or a seasoned ski bum, downhill skiing is the perfect way to explore the wilderness of North Central Washington. 

The slopes in this area have a little something for everyone. Plus, after you’ve grown tired from a day of hitting the slopes, you can warm-up in front of the fire with a snack or some hot chocolate at a nearby ski lodge.

Echo Ridge Nordic Ski Area

A young skier enjoys the groomed trails and blue skies at Echo Ridge Nordic Ski Area. 
220426-newslocal-springskiing 09.JPG
Buy Now

Evan Dickerson snowboards down the mountain from the top of Chair 2 at Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort.
220426-newslocal-springskiing 03.JPG
Buy Now

Walter Morgan, right, and his nephew Connor Morgan ski down Tumwater on Chair 2 at Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort.


Pete O'Cain: 664-7152

ocain@wenatcherworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?