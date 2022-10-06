201022-newslocal-pumpkin 01.jpg
Destiny Randolph, Wenatchee, right, tries to get smiles from her child in a cart, Ezra, in pink, and friend Moriah Marchand, while collecting pumpkins at Annie's Fun Farm at the intersection of Grant Road and Mary Avenue in late October 2020. With them from left are Moriah's parents Ryker and Jessica Marchand, East Wenatchee, and Ezra's father Kaleb Randolph.

Just across the Columbia from Wenatchee is a city built into the shrub-steppe hills: East Wenatchee.

Though it may seem like an extension of Wenatchee, East Wenatchee is distinct in both its topography and what it has to offer. What it lacks in greenery it more than makes up for in sage-brush hillsides and pockets of wilderness along the Columbia River. 

The sun sets on disc golf players playing the eighth hole in late October 2020 in East Wenatchee.
Riggan Schwab, 16, East Wenatchee, and her brother Rylan, 13, clear leaves from veterans' gravestones at Evergreen Memorial Park in East Wenatchee early in the morning on Nov. 11, 2020. 
An East Wenatchee city crew and Columbia Crane lift a 30-foot blue spruce tree to a trailer in 2020 for the city's annual Christmas tree.
A late-November band of fog blows through East Wenatchee.
The sun sets on fog and clouds in the Wenatchee Valley in late December in this view from Badger Mountain Road above East Wenatchee.


