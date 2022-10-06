Destiny Randolph, Wenatchee, right, tries to get smiles from her child in a cart, Ezra, in pink, and friend Moriah Marchand, while collecting pumpkins at Annie's Fun Farm at the intersection of Grant Road and Mary Avenue in late October 2020. With them from left are Moriah's parents Ryker and Jessica Marchand, East Wenatchee, and Ezra's father Kaleb Randolph.
Just across the Columbia from Wenatchee is a city built into the shrub-steppe hills: East Wenatchee.
Though it may seem like an extension of Wenatchee, East Wenatchee is distinct in both its topography and what it has to offer. What it lacks in greenery it more than makes up for in sage-brush hillsides and pockets of wilderness along the Columbia River.
East Wenatchee is the area's shopping hub, and offers an indoor mall, as well as restaurants, golf, outdoor recreation and scenic views.
The city is defined by the Columbia River, its gently rolling hills interspersed with wide, flat spaces (perfect for neighborhoods and orchards) and availability of plentiful water and cheap power (perfect for huge data centers). The area's largest gateway to the outside world, Pangborn Memorial Airport, is also located just east of the city limits. Visitors can take advantage of daily flights to Seattle and connect with the world beyond.
Track down aviation history. The first nonstop flight across the Pacific Ocean took place in 1931 and ended in a crash landing near East Wenatchee. A replica of the Bellanca Skyrocket — the Miss Veedol — still flies over the Wenatchee Valley during the community celebrations. A non-flying replica is on display in Misawa, Japan. Misawa and the Wenatchee Valley are sister cities.
Hit the links. Golfers have a choice between Wenatchee Golf & Country Club and Highlander Golf Course with many more courses near the Wenatchee Valley.
Pick up that split. Wenatchee Valley's only bowling alley — Eastmont Lanes — is located at 704 Grant Road.
Ride the Loop. Hop on the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail at the foot of Ninth, 15th, 19th, 27th or 32nd streets. The eastside stretch of the 10-mile loop trail offers such gems as Jude's Oasis, Porter's Pond and Coyote Dunes. All great spots for viewing birds, beavers and (in season) migrating salmon.
Ride some more. The 5-mile Loop Trail extension runs north from the Odabashian Bridge to Lincoln Rock State Park. The route rolls through orchards with great views just on the other side of the Columbia River.
Find your thrill. If the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail has a thrill spot — a point where hikers and bikers say, "Whoa, mama, this is cool!" — it's gotta be the 1,000-foot-long Pipeline Pedestrian Bridge, the first vehicle bridge across the Columbia River.
Archaeology: Can you dig it? Colvis stone and bone tools were discovered near East Wenatchee and are more than 11,000 years old. Ice Age floods shaped much of what you see in the valley, with some of the ancient deluges rising to 1,100 feet. And there were a lot of floods. Maybe 90 or so.
Feel the power. Publicly owned dams on the Columbia River provide the cheapest power in the United States, about a third of Seattle's rates and a fifth of California's. The Douglas County PUD, headquartered in East Wenatchee, runs Wells Dam, located on the Columbia River just a few miles south of Pateros.
Find your calm. The Bridge of Friendship Japanese Garden in East Wenatchee is so creatively designed — shade, breezes, flowing water — that visitors can find cool relief even on the hottest summer evenings. This pocket park is tucked only a dozen steps from the busy intersection of Ninth Street NE and Eastmont Avenue.
Hit the rocky road. Squint your eyes to imagine the area's geologic wonders of 18,000 years ago by taking the Ice Age Flood Loop driving tour, a day-long, 164-mile jaunt through some of the region's most dramatic cliffs, canyons, ravines and boulder stacks. Pick up a driving map at area Chambers of Commerce offices or visitor centers at Dry Falls and Grand Coulee Dam.
