Notes: Many of these events may be canceled or postponed in 2022, due to COVID-19
CHELAN COUNTY
April
Ardenvoir Swallow Festival
Taste of Leavenworth; leavenworth.org
9: Walk MS, Wenatchee; nationalmssociety.org or walkms.org
16: Wenatchee Marathon; teddriven.com/wenatchee-marathon
16: Chelan Earth Day Fair; chelanearthdayfair.org
April 28-May 8: Washington State Apple Blossom Festival; appleblossom.org
April 29-Oct. 16: Village Art in the Park; villageartinthepark.org
May
Lake Chelan Spring Wine Release; lakechelanwinevalley.com
Horse Lake Trail Runs; runwenatchee.com
13-14: Manson Apple Blossom Festival; mansonappleblossom.com
14-15: Leavenworth Maifest; leavenworth.org
22: U.S. Armed Forces Marathon (Previously Oktoberfest Marathon); armedservicesmarathon.com
19-22: Leavenworth Spring Bird Festival; wenatcheeriverinstitute.org
29: Bavarian Bike & Brews Festival; leavenworth.org
June
Leavenworth Wine Walk; leavenworth.org
Wenatchee Sunrise Rotary Apple Century Bike Ride; applebikeride.com
Red Devil Challenge Trails Runs; runwenatchee.com
16-19: International Accordion Celebration; accordioncelebration.org
25: Chelan Century Challenge; cyclechelan.com
25: Chelan Cycle de Vino; cyclechelan.com
24-25: Founders’ Days Festival; cashmerechamber.org
July through August: Leavenworth Summer Theater; leavenworthsummertheater.org
July
Kinderfest; leavenworth.org
PWRA Rodeo Lake Chelan; cometothelake.com
4: Independence Day Celebration; wenatcheevalleyfourth.com
4: Chelan and Manson Bay fireworks shows; lakechelan.com
4: River Run on the Fourth; runwenatchee.com
7-14: Lake Chelan Bach Fest; bachfest.org
9: Lake Chelan Poker Run; lcboatingclub.com/lc-poker-run
September
Lake Chelan Shore to Shore, full and half marathon; runlakechelan.com
Wenatchee River Salmon Festival; salmonfest.org
8-11: Chelan County Fair; chelancountyfair.com
10-11: Lake Chelan Sailing Regatta; sailchelan.com
23-25: Washington State Autumn Leaf Festival; wastalfa.org
Fall and Winter Festivals in Chelan
October
Apple Days, Cashmere Pioneer Village and Museum; cashmeremuseum.org
Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 7-8 & 14-15: Oktoberfest; leavenworthoktoberfest.com
1: Mahogany & Merlot Vintage Boat Event; acbs-pnw.org
November
Christkindlmarkt, Leavenworth’s annual Christmas market; christkindlmarktleavenworth.com
December
Leavenworth Christmas Lighting Festival; leavenworth.org
January
13-22: Lake Chelan Winterfest; lakechelan.com
Bavarian Ice Festival; leavenworth.org
February-March
Washington State Special Olympics, Wenatchee area
OKANOGAN COUNTY
April
Backcountry Horsemen Spring Ride; mvbch.com
30: Sunflower Relay and Iron Event Run; mvsta.com
23-24: Trout Derby; conconully.com
May
6-8: Winthrop 49er Days; winthropwashington.com
13-14: Oroville May Festival; okanogancountry.com
27-28: Founder’s Day Rodeo; tonasketchamber.com
28-29: Methow Valley Rodeo; winthropwashington.com
June
Packers Rendezvous; woga.org
Conconully ATV Jamboree; conconully.com
4: Okanogan Days; okchamber.com
19: Father’s Day Weekend Barbecue & Fly-In; tonasketchamber.com
16-18, 23-25: Methow Valley Chamber Music Festival; methowmusicfestival.org
July
4: Conconully Independence Celebration; conconully.com
15-17: Winthrop Rhythm & Blues Festival; winthropbluesfestival.com
August
Conconully Quilt and Craft Show; conconully.com
11-14: Omak Stampede and World Famous Suicide Race; omakstampede.org
September
Hawk Festival; pateros.com
3-4: Methow Valley Rodeo; winthropwashington.com
10: Cutthroat Classic; mvsta.com
Okanogan County Fair; okanogancounty.org
October
Okanogan Harvest Festival; okanogancountry.com
Fall and Winter Festivals in Okanogan
Thanksgiving weekend: Christmas at the End of the Road; winthropwashington.com
January: Conconully Outhouse Races; conconully.com
GRANT COUNTY
Beezley Burn XC Races
Apple Cup Aerobatic Competition; portofephrata.com
May 6-7: Colorama Festival and Pro-West Rodeo; grandcouleedam.org
May 19-22: Sunbanks Rhythm & Blues Festival; sunbanksfestival.com
May 28-29: Moses Lake Spring Festival; moseslakespringfestival.com
May 28-30: Coulee City Last Stand Rodeo; laststandrodeo.com
June: Soap Lake Powwow; soaplakecoc.org
June 10-11: Ephrata Sage-N-Sun Festival
June 18: Koulee Kids Fest; grandcouleedam.org
July 4: “Festival of America” at Grand Coulee Dam; grandcouleedam.org
Aug. 16-22: Grant County Fair; gcfairgrounds.com
Sept. 10: Quincy Farmer-Consumer Awareness Day; quincyfcad.com
DOUGLAS COUNTY
May 6-7: Classy Chassis Parade & Car Show; appleblossom.org
Early June: Bridgeport Daze
June: Parkway Pile-up; east-wenatchee.com
Mid-July: Waterville Days; watervillewashington.org
August 26-29: NCW Fair; ncwfair.org
Oct.: Wings and Wheels Festival; east-wenatchee.com