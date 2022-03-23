Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Notes: Many of these events may be canceled or postponed in 2022, due to COVID-19

CHELAN COUNTY

April

Ardenvoir Swallow Festival

Taste of Leavenworth; leavenworth.org

9: Walk MS, Wenatchee; nationalmssociety.org or walkms.org

16: Wenatchee Marathon; teddriven.com/wenatchee-marathon

16: Chelan Earth Day Fair; chelanearthdayfair.org

April 28-May 8: Washington State Apple Blossom Festival; appleblossom.org

April 29-Oct. 16: Village Art in the Park; villageartinthepark.org

May

Lake Chelan Spring Wine Release; lakechelanwinevalley.com

Horse Lake Trail Runs; runwenatchee.com

13-14: Manson Apple Blossom Festival; mansonappleblossom.com

14-15: Leavenworth Maifest; leavenworth.org

22: U.S. Armed Forces Marathon (Previously Oktoberfest Marathon); armedservicesmarathon.com

19-22: Leavenworth Spring Bird Festival; wenatcheeriverinstitute.org

29: Bavarian Bike & Brews Festival; leavenworth.org

June

Leavenworth Wine Walk; leavenworth.org

Wenatchee Sunrise Rotary Apple Century Bike Ride; applebikeride.com

Red Devil Challenge Trails Runs; runwenatchee.com

16-19: International Accordion Celebration; accordioncelebration.org

25: Chelan Century Challenge; cyclechelan.com

25: Chelan Cycle de Vino; cyclechelan.com

24-25: Founders’ Days Festival; cashmerechamber.org

July through August: Leavenworth Summer Theater; leavenworthsummertheater.org

July

Kinderfest; leavenworth.org

PWRA Rodeo Lake Chelan; cometothelake.com

4: Independence Day Celebration; wenatcheevalleyfourth.com

4: Chelan and Manson Bay fireworks shows; lakechelan.com

4: River Run on the Fourth; runwenatchee.com

7-14: Lake Chelan Bach Fest; bachfest.org

9: Lake Chelan Poker Run; lcboatingclub.com/lc-poker-run

September

Lake Chelan Shore to Shore, full and half marathon; runlakechelan.com

Wenatchee River Salmon Festival; salmonfest.org

8-11: Chelan County Fair; chelancountyfair.com

10-11: Lake Chelan Sailing Regatta; sailchelan.com

23-25: Washington State Autumn Leaf Festival; wastalfa.org

Fall and Winter Festivals in Chelan

October

Apple Days, Cashmere Pioneer Village and Museum; cashmeremuseum.org

Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 7-8 & 14-15: Oktoberfest; leavenworthoktoberfest.com

1: Mahogany & Merlot Vintage Boat Event; acbs-pnw.org

November

Christkindlmarkt, Leavenworth’s annual Christmas market; christkindlmarktleavenworth.com

December

Leavenworth Christmas Lighting Festival; leavenworth.org

January

13-22: Lake Chelan Winterfest; lakechelan.com

Bavarian Ice Festival; leavenworth.org

February-March

Washington State Special Olympics, Wenatchee area

OKANOGAN COUNTY

April

Backcountry Horsemen Spring Ride; mvbch.com

30: Sunflower Relay and Iron Event Run; mvsta.com

23-24: Trout Derby; conconully.com

May

6-8: Winthrop 49er Days; winthropwashington.com

13-14: Oroville May Festival; okanogancountry.com

27-28: Founder’s Day Rodeo; tonasketchamber.com

28-29: Methow Valley Rodeo; winthropwashington.com

June

Packers Rendezvous; woga.org

Conconully ATV Jamboree; conconully.com

4: Okanogan Days; okchamber.com

19: Father’s Day Weekend Barbecue & Fly-In; tonasketchamber.com

16-18, 23-25: Methow Valley Chamber Music Festival; methowmusicfestival.org

July

4: Conconully Independence Celebration; conconully.com

15-17: Winthrop Rhythm & Blues Festival; winthropbluesfestival.com

August

Conconully Quilt and Craft Show; conconully.com

11-14: Omak Stampede and World Famous Suicide Race; omakstampede.org

September

Hawk Festival; pateros.com

3-4: Methow Valley Rodeo; winthropwashington.com

10: Cutthroat Classic; mvsta.com

Okanogan County Fair; okanogancounty.org

October

Okanogan Harvest Festival; okanogancountry.com

Fall and Winter Festivals in Okanogan

Thanksgiving weekend: Christmas at the End of the Road; winthropwashington.com

January: Conconully Outhouse Races; conconully.com

GRANT COUNTY

Beezley Burn XC Races

Apple Cup Aerobatic Competition; portofephrata.com

May 6-7: Colorama Festival and Pro-West Rodeo; grandcouleedam.org

May 19-22: Sunbanks Rhythm & Blues Festival; sunbanksfestival.com

May 28-29: Moses Lake Spring Festival; moseslakespringfestival.com

May 28-30: Coulee City Last Stand Rodeo; laststandrodeo.com

June: Soap Lake Powwow; soaplakecoc.org

June 10-11: Ephrata Sage-N-Sun Festival

June 18: Koulee Kids Fest; grandcouleedam.org

July 4: “Festival of America” at Grand Coulee Dam; grandcouleedam.org

Aug. 16-22: Grant County Fair; gcfairgrounds.com

Sept. 10: Quincy Farmer-Consumer Awareness Day; quincyfcad.com

DOUGLAS COUNTY

May 6-7: Classy Chassis Parade & Car Show; appleblossom.org

Early June: Bridgeport Daze

June: Parkway Pile-up; east-wenatchee.com

Mid-July: Waterville Days; watervillewashington.org

August 26-29: NCW Fair; ncwfair.org

Oct.: Wings and Wheels Festival; east-wenatchee.com



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?