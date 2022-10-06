Though it is known as a summer resort town, Lake Chelan has plenty to offer visitors in the fall and winter.
In the fall, Chelan’s many fruit stands are at their best, and crisp autumn air pairs perfectly with lake-side strolls beneath sunset colored leaves. In the winter, you’d be amiss to miss out on catching a glimpse of the lake laced in ice-white snow.
Lined by orchards, vineyards, homes and wilderness, Lake Chelan stretches 50 miles from Chelan to Stehekin and North Cascades National Park. The area offers opportunities for wine tasting, eating and drinking, shopping and visiting fruit stands.
Native Americans called it "Tsillan" — "deep water" — and it's easy to see why. Lake Chelan has a depth of 1,500 feet, making it the third-deepest lake in North America.
The city of Chelan is at the south end of the lake. It's home to tiny Ruby Theatre, which opened in 1914 and is one of the state's oldest movie spots. The city's oldest building, St. Andrews Episcopal Church, is made of logs and has a charming, quiet courtyard.
Just off downtown, Chelan Riverwalk Park offers a 1-mile scenic loop trail and easy access to the Woodin Avenue Bridge, which crosses the Chelan River by historic Campbell's Resort. You'll also find the pilot house of the original Lady of the Lake, a 60-year-old, 65-foot-long wooden ferryboat salvaged in 2001.
Lake Chelan's slopes boast orchards of world-class tree fruit. Fruit stands around the lake make enticing stops.
Head north to Manson's Mill Bay Casino, where you'll find slot machines, table games, concerts and dining. Keep going up the lake and discover Manson, which offers great views of surrounding mountains.
