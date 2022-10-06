In winter, the glass-like, glacial waters of Lake Wenatchee are transformed into an icy wonderland. Snow-capped mountains and dense forest surround the lake, offering plenty of opportunities for all manner of winter sports. At night, the clear surface of the lake becomes a planetarium, reflecting back the majesty of the night sky.
Lake Wenatchee covers 2,445 acres and offers trails for hikers, bikers and horses in the summer. In the winter, the lake is a perfect spot for snowshoeing and cross country skiing.
Weather depending, the lake also can allow ice fishing and ice skating during the winter months.
To find Lake Wenatchee, take a detour off Highway 2 at Coles Corner, between Stevens Pass and Tumwater Canyon.
A mile north of Lake Wenatchee is Fish Lake, which offers year-round fishing opportunities. On the way is the entrance to the Sno-Park that features groomed snowmobile trails that wind through the forest to Entiat. Follow the Chiwawa Loop Road a few miles further to the community of Plain.
Along the way, you'll see Mountain Springs Lodge that features snowmobile tours and sleigh rides. In Plain, you'll find a restaurant, grocery store, hardware store and access to all sorts of information about things to do in the area.
Watch for the Plain Eiffel Tower, a scaled down replica of the real deal, and a Statue of Liberty, made by local craftsmen.
The Plain Nordic Ski Trail, across the street from the hardware store, is groomed for both classic and skate skiing. Plain Hardware rents skis and snowshoes and sleds and has a collection of maps to help direct visitors to outdoor recreation opportunities.
From Plain, you can complete the loop back to Lake Wenatchee on Beaver Valley Road, or head toward Leavenworth, via Beaver Hill and the windy Chumstick Highway.
Railroad history
Stevens Pass is named for John F. Stevens. He was the Great Northern Railway engineer who punched the railroad through the pass. He also played an important role in the Panama Canal.
Check out the Iron Goat Trail at the Cascade crest on Highway 2. The signs for the trailhead start by the red caboose with the Great Northern mountain goat logo on the side.
