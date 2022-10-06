Photo Gallery: Polar Bear Plunge (copy)
Winter at Lake Wenatchee can mean it's time to jump into the lake. In 2017, Elese Turner, Jessica Fowler, Hannah and Barb Wehrer did just that, at Wenatchee State Park.

In winter, the glass-like, glacial waters of Lake Wenatchee are transformed into an icy wonderland. Snow-capped mountains and dense forest surround the lake, offering plenty of opportunities for all manner of winter sports. At night, the clear surface of the lake becomes a planetarium, reflecting back the majesty of the night sky.

Lake Wenatchee covers 2,445 acres and offers trails for hikers, bikers and horses in the summer. In the winter, the lake is a perfect spot for snowshoeing and cross country skiing.

If you seek snow and cross country skiing, the community of Plain near Lake Wenatchee calls to you.


