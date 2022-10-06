The Bavarian-style village of Leavenworth feels more like one of those collectible Christmas villages than a real place. Shrouded in pine trees at the base of the Cascades, Leavenworth is a sampler of German culture.
Driving into town is like arriving, mysteriously, into a land of eternal Christmas. According to an article by the New York Times, visiting Leavenworth can feel a bit like stepping into a snow globe. In winter, the town is cloaked in snow and twinkling lights. Horses decked in tinsel and bells pull carriages through the streets while children ride sleds down the once grassy hill in the city center.
The town is home to more than two dozen festivals a year, but the winter time is the best time for the town to shine. The village is decorated with close to 500,000 Christmas lights for the annual Christmas Lighting ceremony. The lights stay up from Thanksgiving to Valentine's Day weekend.
Oktoberfest is another major festival for the town featuring live music and food in what the city is billing as a family friendly event. It occurs the first three weekends in October.
Quick trips
Head east on Highway 2 toward Wenatchee and you're in fruit stand and winery country. Smallwood's Harvest in Peshastin is a must-stop for cars with kids. They have a petting zoo, lots of room to run and a tasty fruit stand and gift shop. Prey's Fruit Barn is also nearby on Highway 2.
Head west on Highway 2 and take in the Wenatchee river as it roars.
Head North on Skill Hill Drive just a couple of miles out of Leavenworth to the Leavenworth Ski hill, home to the only ski jump on the U.S. West Coast. The ski hill offers pretty much every winter sport that involves snow: skiing, snowboarding, Nordic skiing, snowshoeing, tubing and fatbacking on groomed trails. Information: skileavenworth.com.
People can also visit the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery located off of Icicle Creek Road. The hatchery is open every day of the year and tours are available.
Main drag
Front Street is the tourist heart of town. From Gustav's burger restaurant (gustavsleavenworth.com) to the Festhalle civic center (leavenworthfesthalle.com), this is the thoroughfare where Leavenworth is its most Leavenworthian.
The central square is dominated by the town gazebo. There's live music on festival weekends and a junior hill nearby good for sledding in the winter months for children. Shopfronts facing the downtown park are among the city's oldest buildings.
Commercial Street is the last boulevard before you run into the Wenatchee River. You'll find food and the cascade Medical Center (cascademedical.org). The street slopes west toward on over several entrances to Waterfront Park, an idyllic trail system running along the riverside.
