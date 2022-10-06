210309-newslocal-LastSki 01.JPG
Damien Bryant, 12, of Seattle skis across the water during the end of the season Pond Skim at the Leavenworth Ski Hill on Saturday. The event marks the last day of the season for the ski hill.

 World photo/Mike Bonnicksen
201205-newslocal-leavenworthlights 02.jpg
A horse-drawn carriage rolls down Front Street in Leavenworth.

The Bavarian-style village of Leavenworth feels more like one of those collectible Christmas villages than a real place. Shrouded in pine trees at the base of the Cascades, Leavenworth is a sampler of German culture. 

Driving into town is like arriving, mysteriously, into a land of eternal Christmas. According to an article by the New York Times, visiting Leavenworth can feel a bit like stepping into a snow globe. In winter, the town is cloaked in snow and twinkling lights. Horses decked in tinsel and bells pull carriages through the streets while children ride sleds down the once grassy hill in the city center. 

210112-newslocal-movingcarpet 1.JPG
Skiers and snowboarders use the moving carpet at the Leavenworth Winter Sports Club Ski Hill location. 
201024-newslocal-earlysnow 01.jpg
The first snow of the year brought Glynis Hallowell of Walla Walla out of her family's weekend cabin retreat in Leavenworth.
201205-newslocal-leavenworthlights 01.jpg
Newly married Anna and David Curie pose for Mrs. Curie's sister Miriam Steininger in Front Street Park in Leavenworth in December 2020. The three are from Nashville.
201002-vg-leavenworth-9.jpg
Artem Onuchin, Seattle, glides down the tubing run at the Leavenworth Ski Hill in 2019.


