211228-newslocal-winterexercise 01.jpg
Buy Now

A spit of land at Walla Walla Point Park along the Columbia River provides morning exercise in late December 2021.

Is there anything better than walking in the fall? When the leaves start to turn and summer's heat begins to wane, hit the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail and take in the beauty that is autumn in North Central Washington.

220416-newslocal-wenatcheemarathon 08.JPG
Buy Now

World photo/Loren Benoit Becky Gallaher, Wenatchee, runs west along the Apple Capital Loop Trail towards the Odabashian Bridge during the Wenatchee Half Marathon on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

"The Loop," as it is affectionately known by locals, is 10.5 mile trail that traces the edges of the Columbia. It is an outdoor lover's dream — full of shady parks and untouched native wildlands. The trail is entirely paved — perfect for running, walking or riding your bike — and travels through parks, past sandy beaches and over three bridges.

210904-newslocal-easyrider 01.jpg
Buy Now

A dog gets a ride on a trailer of a bicycle on the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail on Wednesday through Riverfront Park.
211204-newslocal-cyclist 01.jpg
Buy Now

The sun reflects off the Columbia River as a cyclist rides along the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail in Douglas County Thursday.
220103-mewslocal-bikeride 01
Buy Now

Bicyclists in their warmest riding gear ride the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail on Saturday during the annual Yeti Ride event put on by the Wenatchee Valley Velo Club, Saturday near Wenatchee Riverfront Park. Many wore face protection to keep warm as well as multiple layers of jackets. The group has been doing the frigid bike ride event since 2007 as a way to celebrate the new year.
220215-newslocal-walkonthewhiteside 01.jpg
Buy Now

A person walks their pet on the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail at Confluence State Park on Thursday.



Pete O'Cain: 664-7152

ocain@wenatcherworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?