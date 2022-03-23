The Wenatchee area isn't called the Apple Capital for nothing — take a short drive just about anywhere in the region and you will find fruit stands dotting the roadside. Look for them in these locations:
Highway 2/97 between Wenatchee and Leavenworth, including the huge Smallwood’s Harvest at Peshastin.
Highway 97 and 97A between Wenatchee and Lake Chelan, including fruit giant Stemilt’s stand and store on Highway 97A, just north of Wenatchee.
Lake Chelan
Highway 28 to Quincy, including White Trail Produce and Central Bean
Okanogan County
Farmers markets
Looking for local produce and handcrafted goods? There are also numerous farmers markets in the area. The Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market is the biggest in North Central Washington. The market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays May to October at Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. wenatcheefarmersmarket.com
