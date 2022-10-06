Sandwiched between downtown Wenatchee and the Columbia, Pybus Public Market is an indoor market that serves as a local shopping destination and community gathering spot.
Step inside and you will notice that the Market seems to thrum with energy. It is the pulse of Wenatchee — a place for good food, shopping and entertainment.
Pybus, built in a rehabbed steel fabrication plant, features the biggest farmers' market in the region (Saturdays through October). It draws heavy inspiration from Seattle's Pike Place Market.
There’s lots of room to stroll and look around or sit in an outdoor eating area with views of the river and a park.
It’s home to many community events — think fun runs, car shows, sports rallies and fundraisers for local nonprofits and there is often live music and classes on everything from cooking to knitting to birdwatching and dancing.
The market is also right on the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail, the 10.5-mile paved trail great for a post-meal walk through parks and past public art.
What they're saying
Pybus Market is itself if one great and glorious secret, though one which is becoming increasingly well-known here in Seattle. Opened in Wenatchee in 2013, the market modestly calls itself the “world’s best farmers’ market” and although Pike Place Market might have something to say about that, Pybus may well have a point. The building is breathtaking, the local farmers, restaurants and artisanal food producers it hosts are uniformly superb, and its location on the banks of the Columbia River is stunning. — Seattle Refined/Komo.
The Pybus Market has far more to offer than a location to buy your weekly supply of groceries. It is a historical destination where you can shop, dine, relax, bike on the river, meet friends, bring visitors, listen to music, and host your event or wedding — but most of all, it’s a place to connect with passionate artisans, inventive food retailers and Wenatchee’s creative community. — Yakima Magazine
If you come to Wenatchee, you can’t miss the market with its fire engine red sign, “Public Market,” and flags flying at the entrance. Pybus lies two blocks east of historic downtown Wenatchee and converges at the Loop Trail, Riverfront Park, and Orondo Boat Basin. This exciting community market with delicious local foods, artisans, quality restaurants, specialties and much more is worth a visit.
— Real Food Traveler
Take a walk
Start at Pybus Public Market and walk north about 350 yards on the paved Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail, past a boat launch, pole-top osprey nest, public art sculptures and great views of the Columbia River. Take the Riverwalk Crossing pedestrian bridge to Wenatchee Avenue and First Street, about 400 yards. The Numerica Performing Arts Center of Wenatchee plaza offers seating, a big fountain and more public art. Downtown’s main drag runs for five blocks of Wenatchee Avenue between Second and Kittitas streets. Head south two blocks on Wenatchee Avenue past the Saddlerock Pub & Brewery, historic Owl Soda Fountain, more shops and antique shops and restaurants to Orondo Avenue. Head east about 400 yards back to Pybus Market.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone