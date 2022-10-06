Snowmobiling is a unique winter sport — something that's hard to describe without experiencing it yourself. Exploring the wilderness by snowmobile is exhilarating, but it also offers an intimate look at nature and a level of solitude that can be otherwise difficult to find.
Beginners can take their time at one of several locations offering groomed trails. Meanwhile, the adventurous can find what they are looking for at places like Blewett Pass.
Lake Wenatchee
Miles of trails run between Fish Lake and the Entiat Valley. Sugarloaf Peak Lookout on the eastern ridge of the Entiat Mountains has long been a popular destination.
Lake Chelan
Consider Antilon Lake and Echo Ridge Sno-Parks and head to the Methow Valley. Or check out the 25-Mile Creek Sno-Park where you can head over Shady Pass to the Entiat Valley.
Entiat Valley
Start snowmobiling here and end up at Lake Wenatchee or Lake Chelan.
Stemilt-Colockum
From Sno-Parks at Clear Lake and Lily Lake, you can reach groomed trails in the Colockum.
Blewett Pass
For experienced snowmobilers, Blewett Pass offers more rugged challenges.
