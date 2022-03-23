Purchase Access

Crescent Bar | Back again, and better than ever
Quinn Sternberg, at left, plays on a swing with her mom Kristy and brother, Beckam, 3, in Riverbend Park at Crescent Bar in 2018. Crescent Bar, along the Columbia River, is owned owned by Grant County PUD.

Located approximately 25 miles south of Wenatchee, the Crescent Bar Recreation Area is a trove for outdoor enthusiasts. Enjoy soaking in the sun on one of Crescent Bar's many beaches, or spend the afternoon cruising the Columbia by boat. The area also offers RV and tent-camping sites if you want to stay a while, as well as a walking trail, marina with on-water fueling stations, public restrooms and a 9-hole golf course. It is also just a hop, skip and a jump away from the Gorge Amphitheater, Ancient Lakes Loop Trail, and Frenchman Coulee recreation areas, making it the perfect location to settle down for the night.



