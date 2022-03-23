The Stehekin landing is a hub of activity — and inactivity — when the Lady of the Lake arrives. The National Parks Service bus in the background is ready to take visitors to Rainbow Falls and other points of interest.
“A small settlement wedged between fjord-like Lake Chelan and the jagged eastern slopes of the Cascades, Stehekin has several comfortable lodges, an excellent bakery and, best of all, relatively few visitors.”
– New York Times
You can't drive to Stehekin. It is a town surrounded by water and dense forest. There are no roads — the only way to reach it is on foot or by boat or plane. Stehekin is a rare oasis in the modern age that embodies what it means to be secluded in all the best ways. If you are looking for a place to unplug, Stehekin could just be the retreat you've been hoping for.
Perhaps the easiest way to arrive is to take the ferry; the Lady of the Lake makes daily trips between Stehekin and Chelan from May 1 to Oct. 16. Once you get there, Stehekin offers lodging, food, camping, fishing, boating and wildlife.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.