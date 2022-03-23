Purchase Access

The Lady of the Lake ferry makes its way back to Chelan after a trip up to Stehekin. The ferry is perhaps the easiest way to travel to Stehekin, which is not accessible by car. 

“A small settlement wedged between fjord-like Lake Chelan and the jagged eastern slopes of the Cascades, Stehekin has several comfortable lodges, an excellent bakery and, best of all, relatively few visitors.”

– New York Times

You can't drive to Stehekin. It is a town surrounded by water and dense forest. There are no roads — the only way to reach it is on foot or by boat or plane. Stehekin is a rare oasis in the modern age that embodies what it means to be secluded in all the best ways. If you are looking for a place to unplug, Stehekin could just be the retreat you've been hoping for.

The Stehekin landing is a hub of activity — and inactivity — when the Lady of the Lake arrives. The National Parks Service bus in the background is ready to take visitors to Rainbow Falls and other points of interest.

Perhaps the easiest way to arrive is to take the ferry; the Lady of the Lake makes daily trips between Stehekin and Chelan from May 1 to Oct. 16. Once you get there, Stehekin offers lodging, food, camping, fishing, boating and wildlife.



