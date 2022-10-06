Drive along Highway 155 from Coulee City to the Grand Coulee Dam to experience wide-open skies, sheer basalt cliffs and plenty of tumbleweeds. The high desert terrain of the region is different than the forested mountains of the Cascades, but it is breathtaking nonetheless.
Grand Coulee Dam
The highway passes through a model marvel, the Grand Coulee Dam. Its visitors center is open daily, except some holidays, and guided tours of nearly 70-year-old dam are available.
Waterville
Looking to explore the wheat-covered Waterville Plateau? No better place to start than Waterville. It's mid-way between Seattle and Spokane on Highway 2, a scenic east-west alternative to the grind of Interstate 90.
Once in town, be sure to check out the historic Douglas County Courthouse. If you're a photographer, you'll love the old barns and farmhouses in the surrounding, rolling wheat fields. There are also downtown storefronts that reflect the town's 1889 founding. And at 2,622 feet above sea level, Waterville tops all other municipalities in the state as the incorporated town that's perched the highest. Information: watervillewashington.org.
If you're a skier, check out the Badger Mountain Ski Area just south of town. It's a family friendly place with family friendly ski tickets.
Waterville is also on the Ice Age Floods geological trail and you can take a short drive north of this wheat town to see "erratics," house-sized boulders dropped by an Ice Age ice sheet. Look for an amazing collection of the erratics on the eye-popping drive through McNeil Canyon Road toward Chelan.
Drive east on Highway 2 to tiny Douglas and lovely, gleaming St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Head east to Dry Falls State Park and its dramatic overlook and smart visitors center.
Turn right and head south on Highway 17 and take in the beautiful drive on the edge of the Chain Lakes, south to Soap Lake.
Turn left and head north about 30 miles to Grand Coulee Dam.
A real 'wow' attraction
Dry Falls gushes superlatives. The longest, the tallest, the fastest and now — about 150,000 years after its last dribble — the driest. The 400-foot-high, 3.5-mile-long basalt precipice just south of Coulee City is the former lip of what's touted as the world's biggest known waterfall. (Ten times the size of wimpy Niagara.) When glacial dams crumbled to release massive Ice Age floods through the Columbia Basin, deep rivers of water coursed 65 mph over Dry Falls' scalloped edge and raced south to carve the Channeled Scablands. Today's visitors can inch to the end of a short but thrilling overlook and visit the interpretive center to learn about the cataclysmic flooding and oozing magma.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone