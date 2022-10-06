Snow each year closes the North Cascades Highway — also known as Highway 20 — until snow crews reopen it in April or May. It takes weeks to move winter’s snow off of 34 miles of highway between Mazama and Newhalem.
Rider Jackie Bollinger, 9, Wenatchee, waits for her team's turn at the Conconully Outhouse Race Saturday. This is the second year she and her team called "Northend Boys" have raced, the family owning a cabin in the northend of Conconully.
Travel to Washington's northern edge and drink in the breathtaking landscapes of Okanogan County. The county is largely unpopulated — a broad swath of land made up of grassy plateaus, rugged mountains and dense forest, and dotted with small towns.
Whether you are a history buff, golf enthusiast, fisherman, shopaholic, or skier, Okanogan County has something for you.
Brewster and Pateros
These twin cities on the Columbia River are a fishing mecca. Steelheaders flock to Pateros to fish at the mouth of the Methow River, and to Brewster for the salmon returns. Nearby Gamble Sands Golf Course — is one of the best new courses in the nation, according to Golf Digest magazine.
Okanogan boasts an iconic county courthouse and billboards all over town featuring photographs by Japanese immigrant Frank Matsura of turn-of-the-century pioneers and American Indians. The Okanogan County Historical Museum has hundreds more early photos, along with a building full of historical displays.
Chief Joseph, the famous Nez Perce leader who led his people from their home in Oregon to the Colville Indian Reservation more than 100 years ago, is buried in Nespelem, to the east in Okanogan County, where a statue of the chief was erected at a rest area. The Nez Perce are one of 12 bands that make up the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation. Chief Joseph Dam near Bridgeport was named after him, and the new Chief Joseph Hatchery is just below the dam.
Conconully
Pre-race inspections are almost as much fun as the event itself. Toilet seat? Check. Toilet paper? Check. Privy walls? Check. Pilot enthroned and comfy? Check. The butt huts roll for the annual Conconully Outhouse Races.
Omak
Omak is the shopping heart of the Okanogan Valley, with big-box stores and restaurants along Highway 97. It’s a good jumping-off point for adventures around Okanogan County. In town, check out the Omak Performing Arts Center’s productions. Also check out the 12 Tribes Casino, the newest and biggest casino in North Central Washington, on Highway 97.
Tonasket
Sitzmark Ski Area has 80 acres of terrain for all skill levels and offers a double chair lift, rope tow, bunny hill and terrain park. Information: gositzmark.org. Check out snowmobiling (parks.wa.gov) or try your luck ice-fishing on Palmer Lake, or Lake Osoyoos or try the Okanogan and Columbia rivers.
