NORTH CASCADE HIGHWAY SNOW REMOVAL
Buy Now

Snow each year closes the North Cascades Highway — also known as Highway 20 — until snow crews reopen it in April or May. It takes weeks to move winter’s snow off of 34 miles of highway between Mazama and Newhalem.

Travel to Washington's northern edge and drink in the breathtaking landscapes of Okanogan County. The county is largely unpopulated — a broad swath of land made up of grassy plateaus, rugged mountains and dense forest, and dotted with small towns. 

Whether you are a history buff, golf enthusiast, fisherman, shopaholic, or skier, Okanogan County has something for you.

out2bb.jpg
Buy Now

Rider Jackie Bollinger, 9, Wenatchee, waits for her team's turn at the Conconully Outhouse Race Saturday. This is the second year she and her team called "Northend Boys" have raced, the family owning a cabin in the northend of Conconully.


Reilly Kneedler: 661-5213

kneedler@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @reillykneedler

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?