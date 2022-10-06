200320-visitorguide-pangborn 01.jpg
Buy Now

Passengers board a Horizon Airlines plane at Pangborn Memorial Airport for a flight to Seattle.

 Mike Bonnicksen
World staff photographer
220107-newslocal-diggingout 05.jpg
Buy Now

Amtrak passengers wait at the Wenatchee train station Friday to head west toward Seattle. 

There are no shortage of travel options in Wenatchee. Train lovers can hitch a ride at the local Amtrak station, while frequent fliers can find a flight at Pangborn Memorial Airport. There are also several bus stations that service the area.

Air 



Tony Buhr: 664-7123

buhr@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @TonyBuhr

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?