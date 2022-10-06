There are no shortage of travel options in Wenatchee. Train lovers can hitch a ride at the local Amtrak station, while frequent fliers can find a flight at Pangborn Memorial Airport. There are also several bus stations that service the area.
Air
Pangborn Memorial Airport near East Wenatchee has daily Alaska Airlines flights to and from Seattle. Several major rental car companies operate at the airport. Charter flights are available to smaller airports through the region. Contact Horizon Air at alaskaair.com. For airport information, call (509) 884-2494 or go to pangbornairport.com. Rental cars are available at the airport and in Wenatchee.
Rail
Amtrak's Empire Builder passenger train rolls through Wenatchee and Leavenworth westbound in the morning and eastbound in the evening. Go to amtrak.com.
Bus
Link Transit runs buses Monday through Saturdays in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee and to surrounding communities, including Leavenworth and Chelan. Call (509) 662-1155 or go to linktransit.com.
Northwestern Trailways has daily bus service to Wenatchee, Leavenworth, Stevens Pass, Quincy, George, Ellensburg and Okanogan County cities. Call 1-800-366-3830 or go to northwesterntrailways.com for information.
A bus to Sea-Tac Airport is also available through Wenatchee Valley Shuttle Charters.Reservations can be made online up to two hours before shuttle departure. People can go to wenatcheevalleyshuttle.com for more information.
Grant Transit Authority
Public bus service to several Grant County communities with weekday and weekend routes. Call (509) 765-0898 or 1-800-406-9177, or go to granttransit.com.
