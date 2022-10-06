If you are interested in outdoor recreation, the Methow Valley is the place to be. In the winter, Methow is a mecca for Nordic and Alpine skiing. It is home to the longest cross-country ski trail in the nation (approximately 120 miles), and is one of the few places in the country you can hire a helicopter to take you to fresh powder runs.
Have another form of recreation in mind? Methow also offers ice skating, ice climbing, ice hockey, snowmobiling, snowshoeing and snowbiking, as well as hunting, fishing, camping or horseback riding.
Not up for so much physical activity? No problem. The Methow Valley is also home to many art galleries, gift shops, great restaurants and bakeries, music venues, two local breweries and a winery.
A thin finger of valley extending into the North Cascades, the Methow gets snow earlier and keeps it longer than anywhere else in the state.
The Methow Valley averages more than 100 days of skiing annually. Nordic trails are well-marked and divided into terrain appropriate for beginner to advanced skiers.
The Methow Trails office at 309 Riverside Ave. in Winthrop is one of many locations you can buy a pass and get information about the trail system. Trails are well marked and divided into terrain appropriate for beginner to advanced skiers. More information can be found at methowtrails.org.
The main trailhead is also the parking area for the Winthrop Ice and Sports Rink, where you can skate. If you find watching people fall on the ice more fun than falling yourself, you can take in a youth or adult hockey scrimmage most nights.
With wood walkways and clapboard buildings, the Wild West theme of Winthrop may seem like a thousand miles away and hundred years in the past. But you can get there from Wenatchee in less than two hours. The upper Methow Valley — home to Twisp, Winthrop and Mazama — is a little more than 100 miles by vehicle along scenic Highways 97, 153 and 20.
