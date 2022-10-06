12302017_icerink.jpg.jpg.jpg
Ice skaters enjoy ice skating on the Winthrop Ice & Sports Rink, a outdoor rink at Winthrop. 

 World file photo/Mike Bonnicksen
12302017 dressed up.jpg.jpg
It’s a tradition in the town of Twisp for this Richard Beyer sculpture at Commons Park to get cold weather clothes in the winter.

If you are interested in outdoor recreation, the Methow Valley is the place to be. In the winter, Methow is a mecca for Nordic and Alpine skiing. It is home to the longest cross-country ski trail in the nation (approximately 120 miles), and is one of the few places in the country you can hire a helicopter to take you to fresh powder runs. 

Have another form of recreation in mind? Methow also offers ice skating, ice climbing, ice hockey, snowmobiling, snowshoeing and snowbiking, as well as hunting, fishing, camping or horseback riding.

1227 Methow 2.jpg.jpg
The Methow River ties Twisp to Winthrop.
0324 Most popular things to do in NCW 3.JPG.jpg
Balloons take part in the Winthrop Balloon Festival.


