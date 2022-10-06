Waterville-area barn
A barn on Badger Mountain is surrounded by wheat.

The landscape around Waterville feels like a flat, mountain-less plain — until you realize the only reason you can't see the mountains is because you are situated so high above them. A farming town of waving, amber wheat fields, Waterville is the perfect place to photograph old barns and farmhouses, wander the historic downtown and explore prehistoric landmarks.

Once in town, be sure to check out the eye-catching Douglas County Courthouse.There are also downtown storefronts that reflect the town’s 1889 founding.

A skier is seen through the lodge windowl at the Badger Mountain Ski Hill in 2019.
Badger Mountain Road between between Waterville and Wenatchee provides a spectacular view of the Wenatchee Valley, here covered in a thick layer of fog.
A skier seen at the Badger Mountain Ski Hill


