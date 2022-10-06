The landscape around Waterville feels like a flat, mountain-less plain — until you realize the only reason you can't see the mountains is because you are situated so high above them. A farming town of waving, amber wheat fields, Waterville is the perfect place to photograph old barns and farmhouses, wander the historic downtown and explore prehistoric landmarks.
Once in town, be sure to check out the eye-catching Douglas County Courthouse.There are also downtown storefronts that reflect the town’s 1889 founding.
At 2,622 feet above sea level, Waterville tops all other municipalities in the state as the incorporated town that’s perched the highest. Information: watervillewashington.org
If you’re a skier, check out the Badger Mountain Ski Area just south of town. It’s a family friendly place with family friendly ski tickets.
Waterville is also on the Ice Age Floods geological trail and you can take a short drive north of this wheat town to see “erratics,” house-sized boulders dropped by an Ice Age ice sheet.
Look for an amazing collection of the erratics on the eye-popping drive through McNeil Canyon Road toward Chelan. Drive east on Highway 2 to tiny Douglas and lovely, gleaming St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Head east to Dry Falls State Park and its dramatic overlook and smart visitors center.
Turn right and head south on Highway 17 and take in the beautiful, dramatic drive on the edge of the Chain Lakes, south to Soap Lake. Turn left and head north about 30 miles to Grand Coulee Dam.
A real "wow" attraction, Dry Falls gushes superlatives. The longest, the tallest, the fastest and now — about 15,000 years after its last dribble — the driest. The 400-foot-high, 3.5-mile-long basalt precipice just south of Coulee City is the former lip of what’s touted as the world’s biggest known waterfall. (Ten times the size of wimpy Niagara.)
When glacial dams crumbled to release massive Ice Age floods through the Columbia Basin, deep rivers of water coursed 65 mph over Dry Falls’ scalloped edge and raced south to carve the Channeled Scablands.
Today’s visitors can inch to the end of a short but thrilling overlook and visit the interpretive center to learn about cataclysmic flooding and oozing magma.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone