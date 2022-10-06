210410-newslocal-trailsopen 01.jpg
Runners and bike riders take to the Foothills Trails System north of the Sage Hills Trailhead. Burch Mountain is seen in the distance. The Foothills trails open when snow is still on the big mountains.

For sweeping views of the Wenatchee Valley, take a hike in the Wenatchee Foothills, a network of trails located in the hills on the western edge of the city. Explore the Foothills on foot, bike, or by horseback.

Some of the trails close from December until early April to protect winter habitat for deer.



