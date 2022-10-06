Runners and bike riders take to the Foothills Trails System north of the Sage Hills Trailhead. Burch Mountain is seen in the distance. The Foothills trails open when snow is still on the big mountains.
For sweeping views of the Wenatchee Valley, take a hike in the Wenatchee Foothills, a network of trails located in the hills on the western edge of the city. Explore the Foothills on foot, bike, or by horseback.
Some of the trails close from December until early April to protect winter habitat for deer.
Horse Lake Reserve
Start your hike high in the foothills on the Horse Lake Trailhead. If picnicking or sightseeing is more your thing, it's good for those, too. From Wenatchee Avenue, head uphill on Horse Lake Road. After the residential area, follow the winding dirt road for 3 miles to the trailhead.
Maiden Lane trail access
Heading north on Western Avenue, turn left onto Maiden Lane. Follow the road as it winds through the neighborhood. At the end of the pavement, walk up the dirt road to the trailhead. Parking is undeveloped on a residential street, so be respectful of the neighbors.
Sage Hills
Take Fifth Street west across Western Avenue, and follow the road as it becomes No. 1 Canyon Road. Parking will be on the right after about a third of a mile. Walk up Sage Hills Drive to get to the trail; don't park at the access point. The Lester Trailhead is at the end of the road.
Day Drive trailhead
Take Fifth Street west across Western Avenue. Turn right onto Surry Avenue and then left onto Lester Road, which intersects with Day Road. Follow Day Road and then turn left onto Day Drive. The trailhead is on the left, and the parking area is small. If full, use the Sage Hills parking area.
Lower Castle Rock
From Western Avenue, turn toward the hills on Castlerock Avenue. At the end of the road is a small parking area. There's also a picnic shelter and restrooms.
Jacobson Preserve
Follow Western Avenue until it becomes No. 2 Canyon Road, and take the first left onto Skyline Drive. The road takes a sharp left turn after about 500 feet, and Jacobson Preserve sits above that curve. Park in the designated spots along the fence on the north side of the WRAC parking lot.
Saddle Rock
Saddle Rock is closed from the trailhead to the top until the end of November as crews remove mining waste rock piles. Hikers will still be able to access it on the Jacobson Preserve side, and the Dry Gulch trail will also be open. Head north on Miller Street and turn right onto Circle Street. At the end of the road are a large parking lot, picnic areas and restrooms.
