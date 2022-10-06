211028-newslocal-leaves 01.jpg
A couple strolls in Riverfront Park near Pybus Public Market in Wenatchee on Wednesday, tree leaves turning colors above them.

When the leaves turn golden and the apples are ready to pick, head to the Apple Capital of the World. Situated in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains, the Wenatchee Valley is the perfect place to explore during the fall or winter. Take a drive and soak in the beautiful autumn colors cresting the tops of the snowy Cascades, or step outside into the crisp, apple-scented air for some hiking or a stroll downtown.

Go golfing, shopping or visit wineries, cideries and breweries from Lake Wenatchee, Leavenworth and Cashmere to Chelan and Manson.

211225-newslocal-hotspot 01.jpg
Enjoying a morning of sunshine, the Lilly family from Newcastle, Wash., soaks in the warmth of a hot tub at Residence Inn in Wenatchee, overlooking Walla Walla Point Park. 
211130-newslocal-dogs 01.jpg
Shelby Henley, Wenatchee, grabs the leashes to her three dogs as they begin to walk to Hale Park's off-leash dog park in November 2021.
211218-newslocal-onaclearday 01.jpg
Jim Barkstale with Eastmont Metro Parks and Recreation plows snow off the walking trail at the Cherryhill Park in East Wenatchee 
220331-newslocal-kayak 01.jpg
John Musser, East Wenatchee, takes off in his homemade kayak from Lynden Tree Park in Wenatchee in late March. 
AL6V4820.jpg
Tsuki tries to get ahold of its owner, Astrid Lima's, boot as she sleds down a hill at the new Cherryhill Park in East Wenatchee.


