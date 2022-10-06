When the leaves turn golden and the apples are ready to pick, head to the Apple Capital of the World. Situated in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains, the Wenatchee Valley is the perfect place to explore during the fall or winter. Take a drive and soak in the beautiful autumn colors cresting the tops of the snowy Cascades, or step outside into the crisp, apple-scented air for some hiking or a stroll downtown.
Go golfing, shopping or visit wineries, cideries and breweries from Lake Wenatchee, Leavenworth and Cashmere to Chelan and Manson.
When winter comes, outdoor enthusiasts can head for Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort, just 10 miles and 5,000 feet up from Wenatchee. The family friendly hill has a range of runs and snow-making ability to enhance what Mother Nature provides.
For those who would rather stay warm, take a tour of Wenatchee's historic downtown and the nearby Pybus Public Market. The market features restaurants and shops in a converted industrial foundry next to the Riverfront Park and the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail, which is walkable all year long. The historic Pipeline Pedestrian Bridge crosses the Columbia River and connects the trail to East Wenatchee, opening up more exploration opportunities.
East Wenatchee is home to even more restaurants and Wenatchee Valley Mall. Pangborn Memorial Airport is just outside East Wenatchee.
If you work up an appetite, no problem. Restaurants range from fine dining and burgers to Thai, Indian, Central American, micro-breweries and wood-stove pizza and an impressive array of Mexican restaurants.
Museums, art galleries, theaters and a host of large and small live music venues will help you work off all the food. The Town Toyota Center hosts a community ice rink and the Wenatchee Wild Hockey Team, along with music and stage acts.
Wenatchee First Friday ArtWalk is a great excuse to stroll through downtown and check out the work of artists in shops, galleries and restaurants. The afternoon-early evening lineup changes each month, so there's always something new to see — sculpture, painting, music and more. For information and the list of the current month's lineup, see Wenatchee First Fridays on Facebook.
And that's just in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee. Travel 30 minutes in any direction and see a whole different landscape and culture.
Leavenworth, 22 miles west, celebrates a Bavarian theme, from architecture to music and culture. Fall and winter mean Oktoberfest and Christmas Lighting fun.
Cashmere, 12 miles west, boasts eclectic shopping districts and is home to the world-famous Aplets and Cotlets and the Cashmere Museum and Pioneer Village and at least two antique malls.
Chelan, 45 miles north, offers sun and small-town charm with access to plenty of scenery along the shores of the 55-mile-long Lake Chelan. Visit vineyards, sample wine and celebrate the harvest in the fall, leading into cross-country skiing, cozy fires and conversation and more festivals in winter.
Waterville, 25 miles east, is home to an historic courthouse, hotel and downtown, along with hundreds of artifacts at the Douglas County Historical Museum.
