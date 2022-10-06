220215-newslocal-pheasant 01.jpg
A ring-necked pheasant struggles to walk through deep snow near Sleepy Hollow Road,l near Wenatchee.

There is no shortage of wildlife in North Central Washington — you just need a little patience and some knowledge of where to look. Start at one of the area's many waterfront parks or natural areas. You can find osprey and eagles along the Columbia River and its tributaries, bighorn sheep along Highway 97A north of Wenatchee and deer just about everywhere.

An osprey flies off a branch overlooking Pit Lake in Rock Island.
Sun-lit leaves are reflected in a pond at Linden Tree Park in Wenatchee in the fall.
Deer can sometimes be seen in orchards near the Wenatchee Valley.


