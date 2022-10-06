There is no shortage of wildlife in North Central Washington — you just need a little patience and some knowledge of where to look. Start at one of the area's many waterfront parks or natural areas. You can find osprey and eagles along the Columbia River and its tributaries, bighorn sheep along Highway 97A north of Wenatchee and deer just about everywhere.
Birds
Eagles and hawks can be seen up and down the Columbia River from numerous vantage points, as well as along the Wenatchee, Entiat, Methow and Okanogan rivers.
The 11-mile Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail in Wenatchee has an abundance of birds and areas to view them. Walla Walla Point Park and the adjoining Horan Natural Area are good places to start.
The Beebe Springs Natural Area along Highway 97 northeast of Chelan is an easy stop off the road. In addition to eagles, hawks, osprey, herons and American dippers, you may also see fence lizards, deer, river otters and beaver.
Leavenworth’s Enchantment Park and Blackbird Island offer 2.5 miles of waterfront trails with birding opportunities.
An area stretching between Moses Lake and Grand Coulee in Grant County is part of the Great Washington State Birding Trail (wa.audubon.org/great-washington-state-birding-trail) for its abundance of birds year-round. A string of man-made and natural lakes and more than 50 separate recreation areas along the Highway 17 corridor is home to hundreds of bird species.
Check out the Cassimer Bar Wildlife Area, at the confluence of the Columbia and Okanogan rivers, just off Highway 97. Turn off Highway 97 near milepost 264.
Fish
In the late fall, see impressive chinook, coho and sockeye salmon and steelhead swim through the viewing windows at Rocky Reach Dam north of Wenatchee.
The fish hatcheries in Leavenworth, up the Entiat Valley, at Chelan Falls and at Winthrop are also good spots to see salmon in the fall.
The Wenatchee and Icicle rivers are teeming with big salmon in the fall as they return to spawning grounds. They are easily seen from Enchantment Park and Blackbird Island in Leavenworth. From there, head west on Highway 2 into Tumwater Canyon to watch salmon try to jump up the face of Tumwater Dam.
Big game
Drive north on Highway 97A out of Wenatchee and you don’t have to go far before you get into bighorn sheep country. They are often seen close to the highway, but most likely behind a fence installed a few years ago to keep them out of the roadway.
A drive up the Entiat Valley is scenic and will often times result in deer sightings.
Deer are everywhere in the Methow Valley in Okanogan County, but often congregate along Highway 20 just south of Winthrop and along the Loup Loup Highway south of Twisp.
Deer can also been seen along the foothills trails west of Wenatchee.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone